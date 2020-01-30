🙄 Greta Thunberg™ Applies to Trademark Her Name

Activist and exploited child Greta Thunberg has applied to trademark her name, according to a post written by her (or her father) on Instagram.

"Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they 'represent' me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc." the post reads. "Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by 'me' or someone saying they 'represent' me."

"My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name," the post continues. "That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for."

The post claims Greta Thunberg™ "and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done."

While it may make sense to apply for a trademark of her #FridaysForFuture movement, trademarking her name seems bizarre. Celebrities have been trademarking their names and catchphrases, but that's typically to protect their own financial interests. Greta Thunberg™ may be claiming to be acting out of the interest of protecting her movement from unauthorized usage, but I dare say the motive is largely financial.

