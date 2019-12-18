send
News and Politics

Expungement? GOP Leader McCarthy Just Tossed a Stink Bomb into the Dems' Impeachment Party

By Victoria Taft 2019-12-18T16:53:05
chat comments

Speaker Nancy Pelosi set the stage for President Trump's impeachment by choreographing her march into the House chambers with "solemnity" and "sisterhood," in the words of  her hype girl, daughter, Christine:

Pelosi made sure cameras captured her solemnly – the word of the day – reciting the Pledge of Allegiance:

The sonorous and shrill had their say in two-minute speeches on the House Floor for the folks back home.

And then, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a flaming bag of poo on the Democrats' front porch and rang the doorbell.

On Fox and Friends this morning, McCarthy was asked what people would be saying about this day 20 years from now.

McCarthy said,

Well, I think [the people will] just brush this aside. Maybe a future Congress would even expunge this vote. This is the because it is the thinnest fastest weakest impeachment in American history. The speaker admits for the last 2-1/2 years she's been trying to impeach this president. [Emphasis added]

It's unclear whether Congress can undo an impeachment by expunging it like a criminal record. Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy told PJM that he doesn't think so. "If it could have been done, Dems would have done it for Clinton," he said, adding that there's "no such thing in my pocket Constitution."

But Kevin McCarthy just started that conversation.

This article has been updated to include McCarthy's comments.

Trump Burns Dems in Scathing Letter: 'You Are Bringing Pain and Suffering to Our Republic' for Selfish Gain

