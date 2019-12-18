Expungement? GOP Leader McCarthy Just Tossed a Stink Bomb into the Dems' Impeachment Party

Speaker Nancy Pelosi set the stage for President Trump's impeachment by choreographing her march into the House chambers with "solemnity" and "sisterhood," in the words of her hype girl, daughter, Christine:

Pelosi made sure cameras captured her solemnly – the word of the day – reciting the Pledge of Allegiance:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi opens the #Impeachment debate with the Pledge of Allegiance



“and to the republic for which it stands ...” ????pic.twitter.com/6TNPOYPTd2 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) December 18, 2019

The sonorous and shrill had their say in two-minute speeches on the House Floor for the folks back home.

And then, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a flaming bag of poo on the Democrats' front porch and rang the doorbell.

On Fox and Friends this morning, McCarthy was asked what people would be saying about this day 20 years from now.

It’s the thinnest, fastest, weakest impeachment in history.

It’s the result of countless FISA abuses.

And it’s going to end a lot of Democrat careers.



The impeachment sham, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/czdc0pZ7uJ — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 18, 2019

McCarthy said,

Well, I think [the people will] just brush this aside. Maybe a future Congress would even expunge this vote. This is the because it is the thinnest fastest weakest impeachment in American history. The speaker admits for the last 2-1/2 years she's been trying to impeach this president. [Emphasis added]

It's unclear whether Congress can undo an impeachment by expunging it like a criminal record. Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy told PJM that he doesn't think so. "If it could have been done, Dems would have done it for Clinton," he said, adding that there's "no such thing in my pocket Constitution."

But Kevin McCarthy just started that conversation.

This article has been updated to include McCarthy's comments.