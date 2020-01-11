[EXCLUSIVE] Susan Sarandon on Which Candidate Stands the Best Chance of Beating Trump

WASHINGTON — Actress and activist Susan Sarandon said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) "stands the best chance" of beating President Trump in the general election, arguing that he is the "strongest candidate" in the Democratic field on climate change.

"He's the strongest candidate for climate change -- strongest candidate in terms of climate emergency and he's the largest grassroots movement that deals with that -- all the kids, people of color, and I think he stands the best chance to beat the man who will not be named that's in the office right now," Sarandon said during an interview on Friday after the Fire Drill Friday protest with actress and activist Jane Fonda.

Sarandon was asked about polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg with a good chance of winning the Democratic nomination.