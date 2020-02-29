[Exclusive] Brandon Straka: 'There's No Limit to What the Left Will Weaponize Against Conservatives'

Brandon Straka was a headline speaker at CPAC on Wednesday and I sat down with him to discuss what's new with the WalkAway movement, Democrats who will stop at nothing to slander conservatives, and Maxine Waters' terrible wig collection. Don't miss it!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter