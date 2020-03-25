Ex-Congresswoman Famous for Nudes and Throuples Has the Nerve to Call Trump 'Gross'

For some reason Katie Hill is still not embarrassed enough to stay out of the limelight, even after nude photos of her pawing her young staffer, smoking a bong, and performing other debauched acts circulated on the internet leading to her resignation from Congress. On Wednesday, Hill tweeted out an insult aimed at the president for giving her the mental picture of employees hugging and kissing one another in the office after Trump answered questions about social distancing.

"They're not going to be hugging and kissing each other in the office when they go back, even if they may want to," the president joked. "What? You gross f***" Hill wrote.

Not only is Hill's moral compass in question, but now her IQ is up for debate.

“They’re not gonna be hugging and kissing each other in the office when they go back, even if they may want to.” - @realDonaldTrump



What? You gross fuck — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) March 25, 2020

The responses to this completely tone-deaf tweet were quite entertaining.

Hill realized, too late, that she had stepped in it so she decided to double down.

Apparently I started a thing here. But you know what, no matter my own shit, I don’t want to think about @realDonaldTrump kissing anyone. Ever. I stand by that. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) March 25, 2020

But of course, none of us wanted to see photos of her sitting naked on an upholstered chair brushing the hair of her young female staffer or hear about her "throuple" relationships, but here we are. I may have that image burned into my brain until the day I die. Thanks a heap. I think we can safely say that the grossest thing we've been subjected to in recent history is the sad and scandalous personal life of Katie Hill. If she ever tries to make another run for any public office, she should be roundly chastised. A person who preys on young staffers and doesn't have the emotional maturity to know that having nude photos taken of her is ill-advised is not someone who should ever hold a position of power again.

Thanks for the laughs, Katie, but we'd like to forget we ever knew you.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter