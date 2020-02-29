send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

End Times: Drag Queen Giving Lap Dance to Little Girl Goes Viral

By Megan Fox 2020-02-29T13:17:49
chat comments

Anyone telling you that drag culture is okay for children is downright insane. The American Library Association has forced drag queens into public libraries under the guise of "inclusivity" and it has now devolved into whatever the hell this is (spoiler alert: it's a crime called "corruption of a minor").

Matt Walsh is taking some heat for linking libertarian conservatism to the decline of Western culture, but is he wrong? The libertarians I know have zero concern for the morality of our nation. Some that I know don't believe in any age of consent, nor do they believe pornography is harmful. If libertarian conservatives are against this they should loudly proclaim it and help us stop it immediately. Social conservatives have been sounding the warning bell for years that ignoring cultural decay will bring us into a hell we never imagined. I think we are here.

This little girl is being traumatized by adults who should know better. The "dancing" this drag queen is doing with his bottom hanging out of his shorts is undeniably sexual. The child is sitting in the center of the room as the focus of this display just like any bachelor would sit for a lap dance from a stripper. Her face is a mix of confusion and discomfort while a woman, who I assume is the creature who birthed her, is standing next to her wiggling and giggling while she allows her child to be enticed by a scantily clad man.

I would also like to say that the men sitting there laughing and clapping or watching this disaster without lifting a soy-weakened finger to help that child are not men. They are mere shadows of men with the anatomy and the appearance of males, but lacking the hearts of men whose purpose for being is to protect those weaker than them. They are an embarrassment to their sex, their community, and their Creator.

There aren't enough words to rebuke a culture that would allow this blatant assault on childhood innocence.

#MeToo: I Was Sexually Harassed by the NFL, JLo, and Fox TV

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

https://pjmedia.com/trending/end-times-drag-queen-giving-lap-dance-to-little-girl-goes-viral/

Related: 2020
Editor's Choice
LIMBAUGH: Democratic Debate Doom
Comments
Paula White Describes a Trump Few See or Know
Comments
Religious Riots in New Delhi Leave 32 Dead
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media