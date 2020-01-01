send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Embassy Siege in Baghdad Ends After U.S. Marines Arrive

By Stephen Kruiser 2020-01-01T16:59:35
chat comments

The siege at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has ended after two days, Fox News reports:

The siege outside of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad came to an end Wednesday afternoon after dozens of pro-Iran militiamen and their supporters withdrew from the compound.

The two-day crisis started early Tuesday, when, in an orchestrated assault, hundreds of protesters stormed the embassy compound, one of the most heavily fortified U.S. diplomatic missions in the world.

As the militiamen cleared the area, smoke still rose from a section of the compound building where hours before they had lit a fire on the roof.

President Trump responded quickly to the situation, taking to his favorite public forum to cryptically reassure the American people and get in a dig at Hillary Clinton:

The MSM being who they are lied about how the president was handling the situation, which got them publicly chastised:

That's the kind of thing that makes me like this guy. Republicans of yore would have simply rolled over and let the journo hacks get away with that.

The Iranian puppets who were attacking the embassy said they were withdrawing because they achieved what they set out to do. Timing is everything, and it's impossible to ignore the fact that they decided they'd accomplished what they wanted to shortly after 100 Marines and a couple of Apache attack helicopters showed up.

The anti-Benghazi indeed.

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author ofDon’t Let the Hippies ShowerandStraight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”

https://pjmedia.com/trending/embassy-siege-in-baghdad-ends-after-u-s-marines-arrive/

Related: benghazi, Donald Trump, iran, iraq
Copyright © 2005-2020 PJ Media All Rights Reserved.