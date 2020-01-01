Embassy Siege in Baghdad Ends After U.S. Marines Arrive

The siege at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has ended after two days, Fox News reports:

The siege outside of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad came to an end Wednesday afternoon after dozens of pro-Iran militiamen and their supporters withdrew from the compound. The two-day crisis started early Tuesday, when, in an orchestrated assault, hundreds of protesters stormed the embassy compound, one of the most heavily fortified U.S. diplomatic missions in the world. As the militiamen cleared the area, smoke still rose from a section of the compound building where hours before they had lit a fire on the roof.

President Trump responded quickly to the situation, taking to his favorite public forum to cryptically reassure the American people and get in a dig at Hillary Clinton:

The Anti-Benghazi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

The MSM being who they are lied about how the president was handling the situation, which got them publicly chastised:

The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT! I had meeting in various locations, while closely monitoring the U.S. Embassy situation in Iraq, which I am still doing. The Corrupt Lamestream Media knew this but, not surprisingly, failed to report or correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

That's the kind of thing that makes me like this guy. Republicans of yore would have simply rolled over and let the journo hacks get away with that.

The Iranian puppets who were attacking the embassy said they were withdrawing because they achieved what they set out to do. Timing is everything, and it's impossible to ignore the fact that they decided they'd accomplished what they wanted to shortly after 100 Marines and a couple of Apache attack helicopters showed up.

The anti-Benghazi indeed.

