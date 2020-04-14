Dr. Fauci's Job Appears Safe — For Now

Despite the outcry from some Trump supporters to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease's job appears safe — at the moment.

Fauci stirred up a hornet's nest during a CNN interview on Saturday when he suggested that if Trump had acted sooner, people's lives could have been saved. He mentioned "pushback" against "mitigation measures" that appeared to blame the president for resisting recommendations from the task force to slow the spread of the virus.

The resulting firestorm included some ominous indirect criticism when Trump retweeted a #FireFacui posting.

An op-ed appeared in the conservative Washington Examiner by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who wrote that Fauci “can no longer be one of the primary voices in this crisis, especially not after his assertion that the economic effects and devastation from this shutdown are merely inconvenient.”

But yesterday during the daily White House briefing, after being invited by Trump to step forward, Fauci walked back those comments, temporarily saving his job. He said he was answering a "hypothetical question" and was "misinterpreted" by CNN.

Marketwatch:

At a White House news conference, Fauci, a health-policy adviser to Trump, said he wanted to clear up an answer to a “hypothetical question,” in which he said earlier coronavirus mitigation efforts would have saved more lives.