Dr. Fauci: Coronavirus Erupted in December While China Lied About Human-to-Human Spread

Easter Sunday has been "Blame Trump" Day around the world. The New York Times has 3 separate stories claiming Trump knew how bad things were going to get and blew the response. The Guardian, Der Speigel, and the Associated Press are all piling on the president for his poor and late response to the pandemic.

But odds are, there wouldn't even be a pandemic if China hadn't delayed and if China had been transparent. It is becoming horrifyingly clear, day by day, that China could have nipped this pandemic in the bud. But their paranoia and overwhelming desire not to get blamed for the virus's origination led to their hiding the facts not just from their own people, but from the entire world.

That included allowing their citizens to travel. It's believed that more than 450,000 Chinese traveled to the U.S. since January — a recipe for disaster.

As Dr. Fauci said on Fox News, it was China that blew it.

Washington Times:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 diseases erupted in China in mid-December, yet the regime told the U.S. and the world the virus was only transmitted animal-to-human. Dr. Fauci, an influential member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, told the Fox News show “Watters’ World” that as the diseases spread to more people in mid-January in China’s Hubei Province and Wuhan city, the communist government said that human contagion was minimal. Both assertions were “clearly not correct … that was misinformation right from the beginning,” he said.

Trump's crucial early responses to the coronavirus were based on lies from China. Would the truth have changed Trump's response? It's speculative but probable. At the very least, we would have had a few more precious weeks to stockpile supplies and get the testing regimen in order.

“Early on we did not get correct information and the incorrect information was propagated right from the beginning,” Dr. Fauci said Saturday night.

Something not widely known is that China began to buy up massive amounts of medical supplies while the world slept.

The White House says that while China was hiding disease facts it was also buying up lots of medical equipment around the world. When COVID-19 began its killing spree, China’s propaganda machine went into action, making the unfounded assertion that the U.S. Army planted the virus in Wuhan.

And the media's favorite doctor was also bamboozled by the Chinese.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, relied on the Chinese disinformation to downplay COVID-19’s threat to America. “This is not a major threat for the people in the United states, and this is not something the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about,” he told NewsMax as late as Jan. 21, when the virus had already begun spreading on the West Coast.

In all the stories about Trump's failures, there is nothing on Chinese lies skewing our responses. "Trump should have known" is a political theme that has little to do with reality. Intelligence agencies point to various reports and briefings they gave Trump but the fact is, they were as much in the dark as everyone else and their analysts downplayed the severity of the crisis just like everyone else.

It was the Chinese who knew. And no amount of political finger-pointing will ever change that.