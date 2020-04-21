Double Standard: It Seems Coronavirus Quarantines Don't Apply to George Stephanopoulos

We have been told that the Chinese bat virus, COVID-19, is so virulent, so dangerous, and so contagious that 100% healthy people cannot leave their homes unless they're out of food and then they must scurry around wearing a mask in case they are asymptomatic, even in rural America where population levels alone ensure social distancing. Our small businesses were forced to shut their doors by royal decree executive order, our children were kicked out of school and forced to try to learn on technology that rarely works properly, and lone paddleboarders out in the middle of the sea all by themselves are being ticketed for...I don't know anymore.

It's so bad we aren't allowed to plant gardens because reasons your betters have come up with and you will obey. People were arrested for praying outside, for having church services, ticketed for holding car parades to celebrate birthdays (inside their own cars without violating any social distancing rules), BUT DON'T WORRY. The elite are still doing whatever the hell they want. Thank God someone still has their liberties.

George Stephanopoulos (much better and richer than you) was photographed taking a walk outside in the Hamptons after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and after his wife was described as "very sick" with the virus. Yahoo News reported:

Two weeks after wife Ali Wentworth revealed her own diagnosis, the ABC News anchor said that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus on Good Morning America on April 13. Unlike his wife, though, Stephanopoulos was asymptomatic. “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” Stphanopoulos said. “I’m feeling great.” He came down with the virus despite the fact Wentworth self-isolated away from the rest of the family as soon as she began experiencing symptoms.

He wasn't wearing a mask (it was hanging around his neck) on his little jaunt around town. I remind you that King Cuomo just issued an executive order requiring the use of a mask anywhere in New York for anyone over the age of 2. We were even told not to walk our dogs without one. But here Stephanopoulos is, Lord of the Media, traipsing about unmasked while admittedly asymptomatic with COVID-19. He's actually carrying a plague, like Typhoid Mary, that is so serious we had to RUIN the American economy, destroy the lives of the middle class, and put 21 million people out of work.

There is a food line around the United Center right now in Chicago that never gets shorter. It's full of people who are actually hungry because they've been forced out of work due to the severe nature of this Chinese catastrophe, but George Stephanopoulos can meander around the Hamptons, unmasked, without police hauling him to a quarantine while being only seven days out from testing positive. How is this possible? How are healthy people in state-enforced lockdown and this guy WHO IS POSITIVE FOR THE PLAGUE is out and about?

Where are the drones to report him? Where are the Gestapo police enforcing the executive orders in the Hamptons? Do they not apply to places where the ruling class lives or something?

One day after the TMZ story dropped, Stephanopoulos tweeted out damage control claiming he was tested for antibodies and he has them and never had any symptoms. Can we see that test? And did he do a fourteen-day quarantine? Because I've done the math from his diagnosis date on April 13 and the day he was photographed with no mask on April 20th and that's nowhere near 14 days. We also don't know if he can still transmit it. After all, we keep being told that no one really knows anything about this virus and having had it might not make you immune! All I know is, I don't think you or I could do what he has done without consequence considering we can't even sit in an empty park without police harassment.

PJ Media asked the Village of East Hampton Police whether it issued any quarantine orders to Stephanopoulos or any citations against him for violating state mandates by not self-quarantining or wearing a mask. In response, the police said they had "no responsive records." The police also said they found no citizen complaints, despite Page Six reporting that a neighbor had alerted police that he had seen Stephanopoulos at a pharmacy after the anchor's wife had tested positive.

The police did assure PJ Media that they were "very aware" of the situation, however.

How do you like your new America where you live in the reality that you have to follow all edicts no matter how illegal but anyone who has a million-dollar vacation home lives in another reality where they get to make their own rules?

