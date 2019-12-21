Don't Look Now, But a Pro-Trump Guy Just Stole Lefty Impeachment Slogan & Made 'It Great Again'

Leftists and their never-Trumper kindred on the right have spent the better part of the last three years of President Trump's tenure trying to kick him out of office to undo the 2016 election.

They've trolled on social media, created merchandise to wear at planned protests and created signs and chants.

But, hey, hey, ho, ho, some guy on the street just stole their one of their slogans and it sure hit us as funny.

Fox News's Dana Perino sent out reporter Todd Piro to the freezing streets of New York City to take the temperature of voters after the House impeachment vote.

Most of the people interviewed said they believed impeachment is making Trump's appeal even stronger. A few wanted Trump tossed out.

And then there was this guy:

Man on the Street tells Fox News that Trump will make impeachment great again.

He told Piro when asked his view of impeachment:

"I say let's make impeachment great again. That's the best president going."

And it looks like he's got company:

Oh? Really? Maybe we should let them pass void articles of impeachment more often so they can get something done for a change!!! Did you hear the D's new slogan for 2020? #MakeImpeachmentGreatAgain! Dingbats! @realDonaldTrump — Virginia Schloredt (@VSchloredt) December 19, 2019

The "make impeachment great again" slogan was, if you believe the Daily Kos, started in 2017, just a couple of months after Trump was inaugurated. But now that it's actually happened after three years of agitating, Trump supporters are embracing it.

Glad you asked. Yes, there's a hat for that:

It looks like Trump supporters are picking up a few trolling tips from the guy in the White House.

Watch the interviews for yourself: