Don Lemon Laughs It Up as Panelists Use Fake Redneck Accents Mock to 'Credulous Boomer Rube' Trump Voters

Owning the libs can be fun. Or, if you're on the other side, owning the cons. Belittling your opponent and provoking him to anger can be a source of amusement. As we've all seen, President Trump employs this method quite a bit. Anybody who disagrees with him about anything gets a demeaning nickname and some playground taunting. He's been getting away with it so far, so he keeps doing it. Maybe that's why his opponents now think they should do the same. Instead of providing an alternative to his behavior, they just give us more of it. When he goes low, they go even lower.

It remains to be seen how many voters they'll win over to their side on election day by out-Trumping Trump. But as you're about to see, CNN's Don Lemon just doesn't care anymore. Here he is having a few laughs the other night with his good pals Wajahat Ali and Rick Wilson:

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents. If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

"Donald Trump couldn't find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter 'U' and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it." Maybe not, but at least he can find Wisconsin.

So this is CNN now? In 2020, all the comedians want to be journalists and all the journalists want to be comedians. They all think they're Jon Stewart, but they're barely even French Stewart.

At least it produced the desired effect:

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

They made Trump angry. They owned him. That means it's good. So... congratulations?

I don't really have a dog in this fight, so I'm fine with these guys acting like this. If it boosts Don Lemon's ratings or helps Salacious Crumb Rick Wilson sell a few more books, good for them. They're doing what they need to do in order to survive within their own little ecosystem. Grifters gonna grift. They'll be just fine. And the people who are determined to find something to be angry about will watch this and get their hit of endorphins. Everybody wins.

It's just that... I dunno, it would never occur to me to call 62 million Americans illiterate rednecks who are too dumb to vote Democrat. It seems counterproductive. That is, if I was trying to convince them to vote Democrat. But that's why these guys keep winning elections, I guess.

I'm also fine with any undecided voters watching this and deciding not to have anything to do with these guys. Sneering at the rubes is fun and satisfying, clearly, but it's not very persuasive.

The last word goes to the other Stephen Miller: