send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Don Lemon Laughs It Up as Panelists Use Fake Redneck Accents Mock to 'Credulous Boomer Rube' Trump Voters

By Jim Treacher 2020-01-28T10:03:36
chat comments

Owning the libs can be fun. Or, if you're on the other side, owning the cons. Belittling your opponent and provoking him to anger can be a source of amusement. As we've all seen, President Trump employs this method quite a bit. Anybody who disagrees with him about anything gets a demeaning nickname and some playground taunting. He's been getting away with it so far, so he keeps doing it. Maybe that's why his opponents now think they should do the same. Instead of providing an alternative to his behavior, they just give us more of it. When he goes low, they go even lower.

It remains to be seen how many voters they'll win over to their side on election day by out-Trumping Trump. But as you're about to see, CNN's Don Lemon just doesn't care anymore. Here he is having a few laughs the other night with his good pals Wajahat Ali and Rick Wilson:

"Donald Trump couldn't find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter 'U' and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it." Maybe not, but at least he can find Wisconsin.

So this is CNN now? In 2020, all the comedians want to be journalists and all the journalists want to be comedians. They all think they're Jon Stewart, but they're barely even French Stewart.

At least it produced the desired effect:

They made Trump angry. They owned him. That means it's good. So... congratulations?

I don't really have a dog in this fight, so I'm fine with these guys acting like this. If it boosts Don Lemon's ratings or helps Salacious Crumb Rick Wilson sell a few more books, good for them. They're doing what they need to do in order to survive within their own little ecosystem. Grifters gonna grift. They'll be just fine. And the people who are determined to find something to be angry about will watch this and get their hit of endorphins. Everybody wins.

It's just that... I dunno, it would never occur to me to call 62 million Americans illiterate rednecks who are too dumb to vote Democrat. It seems counterproductive. That is, if I was trying to convince them to vote Democrat. But that's why these guys keep winning elections, I guess.

I'm also fine with any undecided voters watching this and deciding not to have anything to do with these guys. Sneering at the rubes is fun and satisfying, clearly, but it's not very persuasive.

The last word goes to the other Stephen Miller:

https://pjmedia.com/trending/don-lemon-laughs-it-up-at-credulous-boomer-rube-demo-that-backs-donald-trump/

Related: 2020, cnn, Donald Trump
Editor's Choice
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 14: Still Tea Party Proud
Comments
Sorry Democrats, America is Tuning Out Impeachment
Comments
Three Al-Qaeda Jihadis Caught Trying to Enter U.S.
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media