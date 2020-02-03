send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

DISGUSTING: Vile Leftists Rejoice Over Rush Limbaugh's Lung Cancer Diagnosis

By Matt Margolis 2020-02-03T16:33:12
chat comments

The news of Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis on Monday shocked conservatives nationwide. Many took to social media to express their sadness at the news, and offer thoughts and prayers for the man who made talk radio what it is today.

Unfortunately, there were many on the left who were not sad or sympathetic to the news.

There are plenty more of these kinds of tweets, but you get the idea.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/disgusting-vile-leftists-rejoice-over-rush-limbaughs-lung-cancer-diagnosis/

Related: rush limbaugh
Editor's Choice
How Americans Really Feel About Trump and Race Relations
Comments
BELMONT: A Thousand Ways to Get Sold Out
Comments
VIP: Sex-Ed Teaching Our Kids to Act Like Farm Animals
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media