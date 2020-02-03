DISGUSTING: Vile Leftists Rejoice Over Rush Limbaugh's Lung Cancer Diagnosis
The news of Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis on Monday shocked conservatives nationwide. Many took to social media to express their sadness at the news, and offer thoughts and prayers for the man who made talk radio what it is today.
Unfortunately, there were many on the left who were not sad or sympathetic to the news.
There are plenty more of these kinds of tweets, but you get the idea.
