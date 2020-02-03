DISGUSTING: Vile Leftists Rejoice Over Rush Limbaugh's Lung Cancer Diagnosis

The news of Rush Limbaugh's cancer diagnosis on Monday shocked conservatives nationwide. Many took to social media to express their sadness at the news, and offer thoughts and prayers for the man who made talk radio what it is today.

Unfortunately, there were many on the left who were not sad or sympathetic to the news.

Hey on a positive note note, Rush Limbaugh has cancer. — Kamala-Castro-Biden 2020 (@DeeeLite27) February 3, 2020

Sometimes, every once in a while, there is a tiny bit of justice. — Donatello, Esq. (@DonatelloEsq) February 3, 2020

At least one of my prayers was answered — Bobby Unagi (@CykoDad408) February 3, 2020

No one should ever have to suffer from cancer. I can only hope Rush Limbaugh dies ASAP and burns in hell for eternity https://t.co/MOH8IPPXrJ — The Duck Of Earl (@druuuck) February 3, 2020

Rush Limbaugh



when you get lung cancer and everyone cheers#TrumpsNickname — Bunny Slick (@Bunny_Slick) February 3, 2020

Limbaugh reveals advanced lung cancer diagnosis https://t.co/3uLYL5Mr4Q The world is not going to miss this blowhard one bit. — rwkdover (@rwkdover) February 3, 2020

I dont wish cancer on anybody, this is why I am glad the cancer known as Rush Limbaugh will soon be gone https://t.co/i7WI5lbWts — WoodrowWilson... NOT! (@PotusWilson) February 3, 2020

Rush Limbaugh reveals that he's fighting advanced lung cancer ....one down, one million to go https://t.co/v2pkoerUwx — Jason Raphael (@JasonRaphael13) February 3, 2020

I watched my parents and brother die of cancer. I won’t shed tears for the likes of Rush Limbaugh. The world will be better without his everyday hate speech. — Patricia Schnabel (@pschnabel2011) February 3, 2020

There are plenty more of these kinds of tweets, but you get the idea.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis