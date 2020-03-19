send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Did Rick Wilson Wish for Melania to Get Infected by Coronavirus?

By Tyler O'Neil 2020-03-19T18:03:11
chat comments
U.S. First lady Melania Trump arrives to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day.

The same #NeverTrump activists who condemn the president for his rhetoric have proven themselves downright vile when it comes to attacking Trump. Rick Wilson, once a stalwart conservative and supporter of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in 2016, tweeted what appears to be a wish that Melania Trump, the first lady, become infected with the coronavirus.

As CNN reported that Melania would appear in public health announcements on the coronavirus, Wilson tweeted the hashtag "Be Infected."

Twitter screenshot.

Naturally, the tweet inspired justified outrage.

"Dude. You are scum," Townhall's Katie Pavlich tweeted.

"Amazing how people who hate Trump because he’s vulgar and uncivil are always the ones coming up with comments like this," National Review's Alexandra DeSanctis tweeted.

"This is not very principled," Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong chimed in.

"You’re a really a disgusting person Rick. I know a lot of people have said it but it’s true. You should really start going by the name Dick, it suits you more than the name Rick does... You’ll never let go of your bitterness that Trump won. It’s truly pitiful," Robby Starbuck added.

Rick Wilson tried to backtrack, but he did not apologize or delete the tweet.

"ANYONE who thought I was wishing COVID on Meliana is f**kwit," he added in a follow-up tweet. "You know full well it was a riff on 'BeBest' and it's [sic] utter failure in the face of her husband's continued role as Global Troll in Chief and National Bully. That said, fap to your fake-a** outrage all you like."

Wilson then went on to retweet podcaster Evan Shapiro who accused Trump of "using twitter to incite violence against Chinese Americans, weeks after he called the pandemic a hoax." The "inciting violence" is an oblique reference to Trump's decision to call the coronavirus a "Chinese virus" in order to counter Chinese Communist Party propaganda insisting the coronavirus came from the U.S. The claim that Trump called the coronavirus a hoax has been rated false by conservative and liberal media outlets alike.

Twitter screenshot.

Rick Wilson went on to mock Trump supporters with a profane tweet contrasting the conservative rhetoric against trigger warnings with the supposedly "triggered" people who condemned his attack on Melania.

This is far from the first time Wilson has mocked Melania on Twitter. Twitchy compiled a comprehensive round-up of his nasty attacks on the first lady. Most recently, Wilson mocked Melania by suggesting she was jealous of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, who reportedly gave actor Idris Elba the coronavirus.

Rick Wilson's tweet was ugly and he should apologize. Yet instead of recanting, he decided to double down on the ugliness. That won't exactly help him or his cause.

Let's give Melania the last word.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

Astounding Ignorance: Bulwark Contributor Molly Jong-Fast Doesn't Know What Federalism Is

https://pjmedia.com/trending/did-rick-wilson-wish-for-melania-to-get-infected-by-coronavirus/

Related: 2020, Donald Trump, melania trump
Editor's Choice
ELDER: Biden's Memory Isn't the Only Problem
Comments
Thursday's VIP Open Thread
Comments
New Poll Out on Trump's Handling of COVID-19
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media