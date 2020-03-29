Did Kathy Griffin Pretend She Had the Coronavirus to Slam Trump?

Kathy Griffin's Trump Derangement Syndrome has manifested itself in a variety of ways over the past few years, most notably her photoshoot featuring herself holding a bloody severed head of Trump back in 2017. Well, she hasn't learned much from that experience that damaged her career. Last week, she tweeted a photo of herself in the hospital, and criticized President Trump over the availability of coronavirus tests in the United States because she wanted to be tested, but wasn't.

"I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions," she tweeted alongside two photos showing her in a hospital room.

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

Now, here's what really happened. The day after her tweet, she was sent home from the hospital after being diagnosed with an abdominal infection, not the coronavirus.

Griffin said she recently returned from a Mexican vacation and experienced intense abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and a cough. She said she was eventually directed to the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and placed in its coronavirus isolation ward. An x-ray revealed her lungs were clear and a scan revealed she had an abdominal infection, Griffin said. A doctor still wanted to administer a test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, because some of her symptoms fit the illness, according to the comedian. But, she said, the doctor said she couldn’t because of guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Was it worth it, Kathy? Was it worth using an abdominal infection as a ruse to say you probably had the coronavirus just to attack Trump? I know you're looking for a comeback or something, but is this really the way to do it? Perhaps she accomplished what she wanted. Despite the fact it was clear she had an abdominal infection and not the coronavirus, USA Today wrote a story headlined, "Kathy Griffin, self-isolating after hospital visit, wasn't able to get coronavirus test."

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis