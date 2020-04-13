Did Joe Biden Use a Teleprompter During His Livestream Conversation With Bernie Sanders?
Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden on Monday, in a live stream event on Periscope. The endorsement comes a week after he dropped out of the race. While Sanders asked his supporters to get behind Joe, his official endorsement came during the event, which was presented in a conversation between the former frontrunner for the Democratic nomination and the presumptive nominee.
Shaun King. the civil rights activist and co-founder of Real Justice PAC, watched the event on Periscope, and noticed something odd about the conversation. "I can hardly believe what I am watching," he tweeted. "In his conversation with @BernieSanders - @JoeBiden is clearly reading from a TelePrompTer. It's supposed to be a CONVERSATION. I've never seen this happen in my entire life."
During the event, Briahna Joy Gray, former National Press Secretary for Bernie's 2020 campaign, noted "At one point, Biden said 'next one.' Like he was signaling the next cue card."
Others watching the live stream event noticed Biden's stiff reading of the teleprompter as well.
It is pretty difficult to watch. There are times that Biden looks off-camera towards someone as though there's an issue. Honestly, there are times it looks like Bernie is looking off-camera as well. I don't know if he was using cue cards to know what topics to discuss or what, but the event looked very scripted on both ends.
If Democrats think Joe Biden can handle a debate with Donald Trump, they are in for a very rude awakening.
