DHS Considering Plan to Immediately Deport Asylum Seekers and Illegal Aliens Who Cross the Border

As Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agree to close our northern border to non-essential traffic, our southern border remains a sieve. This may change dramatically as the Department of Homeland Security is considering a plan to send all asylum-seekers and illegal aliens who illegally cross the border back to Mexico.

Fox News:

The idea is currently being developed by DHS staff, but there is still more work to do to be done, before it's presented to President Trump for a final decision. A DHS spokesperson told Fox News that the president has the authority to do whatever is necessary to protect the American public from this potentially deadly disease. “President Trump is 100 percent committed to protecting the American people from coronavirus and all options are in the table," the official said.

As with any policy proposed by Trump, this one is going to be challenged in court. But the president's authority is crystal clear on this matter and even liberal judges would be hard-pressed not to side with Trump.

The proposed policy would be simple and straightforward.

Under this policy, as soon as illegal border crossers encountered Border Patrol agents the illegal immigrants would be quickly taken back to Mexico via the nearest port of entry. As a result, each illegal border crosser would only come into contact with two Border Patrol agents before returning to Mexico. Currently, illegal immigrants come into contact with hundreds of other illegal border crossers at U.S. detention facilities, additional Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, and sometimes Bureau of Prison officers. If an illegal immigrant is carrying the coronavirus, the Voluntary Return Policy dramatically reduces his or her chances of infecting a large number of people with the virus.

The open-borders crowd would rather us all die than give an inch on their beliefs. They will probably challenge the new policy on the basis that the illegal aliens were denied their constitutional right to a court hearing. Of course, there's a 5-year wait for an immigration judge to hear a case, so a legal victory for the pro-illegal lobby would mean the illegal alien would be able to disappear into the interior of the country.

And if he or she is infected with COVID-19, well, that's just our bad luck.

If we're going to carry on with business as usual on the southern border, I think the pro-illegal alien lobby should all be sent there so they can show just how much they care about the cause. Let them process the asylum seekers, counsel the illegals. Maybe they could put them up in their homes.

And if they have COVID-19? Well, that's their bad luck.