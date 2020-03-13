WATCH LIVE: Trump to Declare Coronavirus National Emergency at Press Conference

Updated March 13, 2020, 3 p.m.:

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference on the coronavirus at 3 p.m. Eastern. He is expected to declare a national emergency.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!" the president tweeted.

"Four administration sources tell [ABC News], President Trump is expected to declare a national emergency at his 3pm press conference today," ABC News producer John Santucci tweeted. "The details are limited and one senior level source actively involved in the response tells ABC News 'things remain extremely fluid.'"

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he spoke with Trump and the other G7 leaders over the phone, agreeing to organize a Leaders Summit focused on the coronavirus to be held by videoconference on Monday.

"Following my call with [Donald Trump] and all G7 leaders, we agreed to organize an extraordinary Leaders Summit by videoconference on Monday on Covid-19. We will coordinate research efforts on a vaccine and treatments, and work on an economic and financial response," Macron tweeted.

President Trump plans to invoke the Stafford Act to release federal aid to combat the coronavirus. The act allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency the authority to coordinate the government's disaster relief.

