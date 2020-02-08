5-Alarm Fire Rages in Alexandria, Just South of D.C.
Update below.
A massive fire has engulfed buildings that were under construction in the area of Alexandria, Va., just south of Washington, D.C. The massive fire is visible on radar and it has shut down highways in the area. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Videos of the fire went viral on social media.
Mike Thomas, a Fox 5 meteorologist, shared a video of the smoke appearing on weather radar.
Parts of Highway 1 have been shut down due to the blaze. "Parts of Richmond & N. Kings Hwys in Fairfax County closed due to major fire at blg under construction in 2800blk of Poag St. [Alexandria Fire Department] assisting [Fairfax Fire/Rescue] & other agencies but may be some time before fire is out. Avoid the area & monitor [Fairfax Fire/Rescue] for updates," the Alexandria city government tweeted.
Video from Fairfax Fire/Rescue showed the devastation extending for blocks. Fairfax Fire/Rescue has warned people to avoid the area.
WUSA9 reported that it was a 5-alarm fire and that "thick black smoke can be seen for miles around the DMV."
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update 9:24 p.m. Eastern:
One firefighter and one civilian have been taken to the hospital to check on minor injuries.
Northbound Highway 1 has been reopened and southbound Highway 1 has been partially reopened. It appears the reason for the fire has remained a mystery.
Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/developing-5-alarm-fire-rages-in-alexandria-just-south-of-d-c/