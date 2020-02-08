5-Alarm Fire Rages in Alexandria, Just South of D.C.

Update below.

A massive fire has engulfed buildings that were under construction in the area of Alexandria, Va., just south of Washington, D.C. The massive fire is visible on radar and it has shut down highways in the area. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Videos of the fire went viral on social media.

Well there’s something you don’t see every day. Happening now in my neighborhood in Alexandria, Virginia pic.twitter.com/vtCB3v0dX1 — Ismail Royer (@IsmailRoyer) February 8, 2020

Mike Thomas, a Fox 5 meteorologist, shared a video of the smoke appearing on weather radar.

You can see the massive fire happening in #Alexandria, VA right now appearing on the radar reflectivity. Crazy. pic.twitter.com/Ln2UAXD0WK — Mike Thomas (@MikeTFox5) February 8, 2020

Parts of Highway 1 have been shut down due to the blaze. "Parts of Richmond & N. Kings Hwys in Fairfax County closed due to major fire at blg under construction in 2800blk of Poag St. [Alexandria Fire Department] assisting [Fairfax Fire/Rescue] & other agencies but may be some time before fire is out. Avoid the area & monitor [Fairfax Fire/Rescue] for updates," the Alexandria city government tweeted.

Parts of Richmond & N. Kings Hwys in Fairfax County closed due to major fire at blg under construction in 2800blk of Poag St. @AlexandriaVAFD assisting @ffxfirerescue & other agencies but may be some time before fire is out. Avoid the area & monitor @ffxfirerescue for updates. — AlexandriaVAGov (@AlexandriaVAGov) February 8, 2020

Video from Fairfax Fire/Rescue showed the devastation extending for blocks. Fairfax Fire/Rescue has warned people to avoid the area.

UPDATE Poag Street. This is located in the Groveton area of Fairfax County. Latest video from scene. Wind conditions are posing challenges for crews. @ArlingtonVaFD and @AlexandriaVAFD assisting. #FCFRD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/ZjbMGiIjEC — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 8, 2020

WUSA9 reported that it was a 5-alarm fire and that "thick black smoke can be seen for miles around the DMV."

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update 9:24 p.m. Eastern:

One firefighter and one civilian have been taken to the hospital to check on minor injuries.

UPDATE - Poag Street in Groveton area. One firefighter and one civilian transported to hospital, each for check-up of minor injury. Thanks to @PGFDNews @FortBelvoirFES @AlexandriaVAFD and @ArlingtonVaFD for on-scene help! (Photos from earlier) pic.twitter.com/IqW4DIGy6l — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 8, 2020

Northbound Highway 1 has been reopened and southbound Highway 1 has been partially reopened. It appears the reason for the fire has remained a mystery.

UPDATE Poag Street in Groveton area: Northbound Route 1 has completely reopened. Southbound Route 1 has partially reopened. pic.twitter.com/vGf4G8cbcw — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 8, 2020

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.