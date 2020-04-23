Vindictive Detroit Democrats to Censure Lawmaker for Saying Trump Saved Her Life

Last month, State Rep. Karen Whitsett, a Detroit Democrat, tested positive for the coronavirus. Thanks to President Trump's touting of the hydroxychloroquine, she was prescribed the drug, after which she says she felt relief from her symptoms within two hours. She said she "does not believe she would have thought to ask for it, or her doctor would have prescribed it, had Trump not been touting it as a possible treatment for COVID-19."

After crediting Donald Trump with saving her life, Detroit Democrats are planning to vote on Saturday to censure her and bar her from making any future endorsements, according to a report from The Detroit News.

Whitsett is a first-term state representative from the 9th Michigan House District. She participated in an April 14 meeting of coronavirus survivors at the White House with President Trump and Vice President Pence.

“Thank you for everything that you have done,” Whitsett told Trump at the meeting. “I did not know that saying thank you had a political line. … I’m telling my story and my truth, and this how I feel and these are my words.”

Whitsett seems undeterred by the move of her party members. "I’m a Democrat, and I plan on continuing to be a Democrat, but they will change their ways. I have my First Amendment right, and no one will take that away from me.”

The resolution Detroit Democrats will vote on Saturday alleges Whitsett "misrepresented the needs and priorities" of the Democratic leadership to the president and the public, and notes that in addition to her participating in the event with President Trump, she also participated in an event with the Republican Women's Federation of Michigan, where she also expressed gratitude to the president. The resolution reads, in part, "State Representative Karen Whitsett has repeatedly and publicly praised the president’s delayed and misguided COVID-19 response efforts in contradiction with the scientifically based and action-oriented response from Michigan’s duly election [sic] Democratic leadership […] endangering the health, safety and welfare of her constituents, the city of Detroit, and the state of Michigan."

In short, Whitsett is being punished for destroying the false narrative that Democrats want the public to believe about Trump's response to the coronavirus.

