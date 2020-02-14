Desperate Dems Vow Investigation of AG Barr, Float Impeachment Again

It's been less than two weeks since the Democrats failed to have Trump removed from office, and while we know they're already trying to find something else to impeach him over, he's not the only one they're looking to impeach. Democrats have also set their sights on Attorney General Barr, with calls for investigations and possible impeachment, because he dared to challenge the Mueller prosecutors' excessive sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone.

"From members of Congress to members of the media, political operatives to law professors, Barr is under intense scrutiny from the left for alleged 'misuse of the criminal justice system' involving not only the Stone case but the removal in January of U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu and accepting Ukraine-related information from Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani," reports Tyler Olson of Fox News.

Barr will be appearing before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31.

"In your tenure as Attorney General, you have engaged in a pattern of conduct in legal matters relating to the President that raises significant questions for this Committee," alleged House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, in a letter to Barr confirming his plan to testify. "In the past week alone, you have taken steps that raise grave questions about your leadership of the Department of Justice."

On Thursday, AG Barr criticized President Trump because his tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.”

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr said. “I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody ... whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president, I’m gonna do what I think is right. And you know … I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me,” Barr added.

Democrats were unmoved because, obviously, they'd rather try to impeach him than actually do their jobs.

Senator Chuck Schumer requested an investigation by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz: "This situation has all the indicia of improper political interference in a criminal prosecution. I therefore request that you immediately investigate this matter to determine how and why the Stone sentencing recommendations were countermanded, which Justice Department officials made this decision, and which White House officials were involved."

Eric "Fartman" Swalwell told CNN on Wednesday he wouldn't rule out a second impeachment of Trump over the Stone sentencing. Because why not? Might as well impeach Trump for breathing at this point.

Democrats have previously floated the idea impeaching Attorney General Barr over bogus allegations of perjury. The Democratic Party is clearly a one-trick-pony when they are in the minority with a Republican president. They can't breathe without threatening impeachment. But, polls show Americans are tired of impeachment and want Democrats to move on.

