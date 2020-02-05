Trump's Ability to Expose the Dems' Radical Agenda Will Probably Get Him Re-Elected

Donald Trump had Democrats squirming like little children in their seats during last night's State of the Union speech, largely because the president gave voice to the deepest desires of Democratic politicians to transform America into a radical, far-left socialist paradise.

Democrats don't like the exposure. They would prefer to stealthily make these radical changes so as not to upset the voter. They couch their transformation in people-friendly terms like "family" and "community" while the true nature of their insidious plans remains partially obscured.

But if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it probably isn't a goose. The president spent a lot of time during his speech highlighting the Democrats' health care plans, much to the discomfort of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have mostly embraced the Medicare for All scheme.

Fox News:

"As we work to improve Americans' health care, there are those who want to take away your health care, take away your doctor, and abolish private insurance entirely," Trump said. "One hundred thirty-two lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our healthcare system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million Americans. To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American health care." He added: "Over 130 legislators in this chamber have endorsed legislation that would bankrupt our Nation by providing free taxpayer-funded healthcare to millions of illegal aliens, forcing taxpayers to subsidize free care for anyone in the world who unlawfully crosses our borders. These proposals would raid the Medicare benefits our seniors depend on, while acting as a powerful lure for illegal immigration." Pelosi appeared to mouth "not true" as Trump said Democrats would pay illegal immigrants' health care -- although virtually all Democratic presidential contenders indicated they would support such a measure during a recent debate.

Yes, Nancy, it's true. Those same presidential contenders would also throw open the border, decriminalize illegal border crossings, get rid of ICE, and make deportation for just about any reason a thing of the past.

This is radical. Pelosi and other Democrats are sort of embarrassed about it, kind of like a family that tries to keep secret the fact that Uncle Harry is in an insane asylum. So when Trump exposes this craziness, they get flustered and deny it.

This right here might get Trump re-elected:

"This is what is happening in California and other States -- their systems are totally out of control, costing taxpayers vast and unaffordable amounts of money," Trump continued. "If forcing American taxpayers to provide unlimited free healthcare to illegal aliens sounds fair to you, then stand with the radical left. But if you believe that we should defend American patients and American seniors, then stand with me and pass legislation to prohibit free Government healthcare for illegal aliens!"

It's not just socialism at home that Trump is condemning. The agony of Venezuela continues despite worldwide calls for President Maduro to step aside and allow Juan Guaidó to assume his rightful, legitimate position as president.

But Trump's ability to expose the Democrats -- to rip off the sheep's clothing and reveal the wolf underneath -- will probably spell the difference between victory and defeat in 2020. As well as the economy is performing, Trump needs to define the Democrats for what they are now, and what they'rapidly becoming.

A danger to individual liberty and freedom.