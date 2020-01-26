Democrats Should Be Terrified: Voters Love The Economy and Credit Trump For It

If you’ve watched the Democrat primary debates you’ve probably been getting mixed messages about the economy. One minute you’re being told the economy is horrible, and Trump is to blame, and the next you’re being told the economy is great, but that’s because of Barack Obama, not Trump.

Well, both those statements are wrong according to a new Fox News Poll released Sunday that finds that “voters give the economy its best ratings in nearly two decades [...] and credit President Trump.”

The same poll found the country virtually split on impeachment.

The poll found that 55 percent of voters rate the economy as excellent or good—the highest it’s been in 19 years.

According to the poll, a new high of 20 percent say the economy is in "excellent" shape, up six points since October. This is a huge shift from the Obama years. In fact, a mere 3 percent rated the economy “excellent” during Obama’s final full month in office.

Despite the efforts of Democrats to credit Obama for the economy, voters just don’t see it that way. When voters were asked open-endedly who they credit for the economy’s current strength, 42 percent credited Trump and the Republicans, while only 9 percent credited Obama and the Democrats.

The only caveat to this poll is how the perception of the economy correlates to party identification. Most Republicans rate the economy positively (85 percent) while why most Democrats rate it negatively (68 percent). Independents are split.

Bottom line: this poll should terrify Democrats. As the old saying goes, “It’s the economy stupid,” and no matter what Democrats throw at Trump, if people are feeling good about their wallets and their bank accounts, Trump will be very difficult to beat in November.

