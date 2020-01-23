send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics vip

Democrats Need to Stop Pretending They Care About Election Integrity

By Matt Margolis 2020-01-23T17:57:53
chat comments

Isn’t it about time Democrats were honest about their motives with this impeachment of Trump? Can they end the charade already? Can they spare us the grandstanding and talking points about the Constitution, and “our democracy” and whatever other buzzwords they likely tested with focus groups? Haven’t we had enough of the bogus rhetoric that makes them sound so selfless in their attempts to oust a president who they still haven’t found committed an actual crime?

Democrats know very well that this impeachment trial won’t change any minds. This isn’t about getting him out of office. And it certainly isn’t about the integrity of the upcoming election. For years, Republicans have been trying to ensure the integrity of our elections, and have met with resistance from Democrats every time. Real reforms like Voter ID and purging voter rolls of dead and dormant voters to prevent fraud are deemed racist and voter suppression. Democrats across the country are making it easier for illegal immigrants to vote in their state. If that’s not foreign interference in our elections, what is?

But that’s not stopping Democrats from trying to claim this is about election integrity.

“The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box. For we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won,” said Adam Schiff during opening arguments.

Seriously? This is the same guy who said for years he saw evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia and he’s pretending that Trump is out to steal the 2020 election? Democrats chased the Russian collusion narrative so rigorously for two and half years, there are still plenty of Democrats, even some in Congress, who still believe it to be true. They purposely perpetuated this myth in order to have the dark cloud of illegitimacy hanging over his presidency.

And now the Democrats are subjecting us to this absurd impeachment, not because of anything that Trump did, but because they are trying to damage him in the upcoming election.

Schiff’s statement echoes Nadler’s previous rhetoric on impeachment from December. "We cannot rely on an election to solve our problems when the president threatens the very integrity of that election," Nadler said.

Schiff's and Nadler’s comments can be translated thusly: We don’t trust the voters to vote how we want them to so we want to make that choice for them. First, it was the Russian collusion hoax. Now it’s impeachment. Undermining Trump and damaging him politically to prevent his reelection has been their purpose all along.

Democrats pretended to be scandalized by Mitch McConnell’s statement that it was the goal of the GOP to make Obama a one-term president, yet when Trump was elected, they publicly admitted that they wanted Trump to not even finish a full term. Trump won in 2016 and they still can’t handle it, and they don’t want to risk him winning again in a fair election.

If ever there was a concession that they don’t think any of the candidates for their party’s nomination can defeat Trump, you've got it right there. How the Senate votes when this is over is immaterial--how the people vote in November is the real issue here, and Democrats know that Trump is likely to get reelected and they can’t stand it.

“They’re not here to steal one election. They’re here to steal two elections," said White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Tuesday. "A partisan impeachment is like stealing an election. And that's exactly what we have." Democrats won’t succeed in stealing the 2016 election, but they are for sure trying to steal the 2020 election.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

https://pjmedia.com/trending/democrats-need-to-stop-pretending-they-care-about-election-integrity/

Related: impeachment
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media