Democrats Need to Stop Pretending They Care About Election Integrity

Isn’t it about time Democrats were honest about their motives with this impeachment of Trump? Can they end the charade already? Can they spare us the grandstanding and talking points about the Constitution, and “our democracy” and whatever other buzzwords they likely tested with focus groups? Haven’t we had enough of the bogus rhetoric that makes them sound so selfless in their attempts to oust a president who they still haven’t found committed an actual crime?

Democrats know very well that this impeachment trial won’t change any minds. This isn’t about getting him out of office. And it certainly isn’t about the integrity of the upcoming election. For years, Republicans have been trying to ensure the integrity of our elections, and have met with resistance from Democrats every time. Real reforms like Voter ID and purging voter rolls of dead and dormant voters to prevent fraud are deemed racist and voter suppression. Democrats across the country are making it easier for illegal immigrants to vote in their state. If that’s not foreign interference in our elections, what is?

But that’s not stopping Democrats from trying to claim this is about election integrity.