Democrats and U.S. Media Star in New Chinese Propaganda Video

Members of the U.S. media and Democrats should take pride in the fact that their efforts to undermine Trump have been recognized by the master propagandists in the communist Chinese government.

It really is quite an achievement. A nation that has expressed a hatred for all things American suddenly finds something praiseworthy in the U.S. And they really didn't have to look very hard. Just click on the TV or a news website and they found Trump's political foes praising China for doing an outstanding job in getting the pandemic under control.

Washington Examiner:

The Global Times, a state-run Chinese tabloid, released a video recently highlighting various U.S. media personalities and Democratic leaders, who have pushed the Beijing-approved talking point that it is racist to refer to the virus by its country or city of origin. The video features CNN's Chris Cuomo and NBC News’s Richard Engel. The Chinese-produced propaganda also cites failed two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

What if these media personalities and politicians appeared in a Trump campaign video? We'd never hear the end of it. But it's OK to be seen praising a country that locked down millions of people at the point of a gun and "disappeared" anyone who criticized the government response?

Engel said earlier this month in one of the dumber soliloquies ever to grace television screens, “It is easy to scapegoat people, and that is what has always happened when there have been pandemics or epidemics. This is a virus that came from the territory of China but came from bats. This is a bat virus, not a China virus."

A few mouth-breathing yahoos call some Chinese-Americans names and all of a sudden, we have a racial crisis on our hands. It wouldn't be so bad if the media and Democratic politicians didn't run as fast they could to appear in front of a camera telling us how virtuous they are because they oppose the idea of name-calling.

But the Chinese also appear eager to shift blame for the virus to Trump. And the American media and Democratic politicians are more than happy to oblige.

A separate video produced by the Global Times highlights CNN’s Chris Cillizza’s claim that the U.S. president is "weaponizing bigotry" to distract from the federal government's sluggish and unfocused response to the pandemic in America. The video then questions whether the virus even really originated in Wuhan (it did), again citing Cillizza’s commentary to argue that Trump is using China as a “scapegoat for his government's slow response." "Reelection concerns are driving the Trump administration's intense attack on China as a ploy to divert public anger over the federal government's poor controls," the propaganda video states. "They've indeed been quite incompetent. Perhaps they can't face their public without blaming China."

Obviously, congratulations are in order. Some in the media might rank being singled out in Chinese propaganda as being right up there with winning an Emmy or receiving a Pulitzer Prize. And just think, they didn't even have to try very hard to please the communists.

All they had to do was do what comes naturally.