Democrats Already Preparing for a SECOND Impeachment of Trump

Think once impeachment passes and Trump is acquitted by the U.S. Senate that impeachment will be a thing of the past?

Don't count on it. In fact, House Democrats are already preparing to impeach Trump a second time. According to Law & Crime, they're currently suing to get access to more grand jury materials from the Robert Mueller investigation in the hopes of building a case for obstruction of justice. "In a 66-page filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, attorneys for congressional investigators led by House General Counsel Douglas N. Letter vowed that Democrats on the Judiciary Committee would continue their impeachment inquiry into whether Trump committed obstruction of justice–regardless of the outcome of the House’s current 'narrow impeachment' process premised on the president withholding military aid to the Ukraine in an apparent scheme to obtain an investigation into Joe Biden‘s son," Law and Crime reported.

Here is the 66-page brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Democrats know that their current impeachment effort is going to fail. So rather than admit defeat, they're just going to try again.

And again.

And again.

Grab a Snickers bar, because we're gonna be doing this for a while... unless they lose their majority.

