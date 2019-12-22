Rep. Maxine Waters: 'If the Senate Doesn't Remove Trump, He'll Invite Putin to the White House'

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters warned on Friday that if the Senate doesn't remove President Donald Trump from office, the two will end up sitting side-to-side in the Oval Office. Or something.

The "revelation by former [White House] officials proves what we have known all along," Waters writes on Twitter. "Trump is #PutinsPuppet."

The article supposedly cites several former White House officials who claim -- anonymously of course -- that Trump jumped on the theory that Ukraine rather than Russia influenced the 2016 presidential election because Putin suggested it to him.

She ends her tweet with a prediction. "Mark my words. If the Senate doesn't remove him, Trump will invite Putin to the [White House] next [year]."

So let me get this straight: This lawmaker wants to impeach a president because he may invite a fellow president to the White House in order to resolve issues their countries have with each other? What in the world ever happened to Democrats' obsession with diplomacy? I thought that Waters and her ilk were always promoting "talks" with, well, whomever.

I mean, how else to explain President Obama's promise to President Medvedev in 2012 that he'd have more "flexibility" to deal with sensitive issues related to Russia after the presidential elections later that year?

Or what about Hillary Clinton's hilarious "red button" lunacy aimed at "resetting" the relationship with Russia after the supposedly difficult times under that other Republican president, George W. Bush?

Democrats were all too happy to cozy up to Russia in those years. And let's not forget that when Barack Obama was president, Russia felt it was so safe to annex Crimea. That happened under Obama's watch, not under Trump's.

But we are somehow to believe that a) Putin is the single most dangerous man on earth and b) that Trump, not Democrats!, is his stooge?

