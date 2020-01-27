send
search
rows
Join VIP
Columnists
Newsletters Instapundit
Facebook Twitter
Account
Columnists
Roger L. Simon
Matt Margolis
Richard Fernandez
Rick Moran
Victor Davis Hanson
VodkaPundit
Jim Treacher
Spengler
Stephen Kruiser
Tyler O'Neil
Megan Fox
Ed Driscoll
Instapundit
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
FAQs
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
California – Do Not Sell My Personal Information
search
font directup
font directdown
print
News and Politics

Dem Senator Forgets the Bible Verse He's Quoting to Try and Own Trump, So He Just Makes One Up [VIDEO]

By Megan Fox 2020-01-27T17:34:07
chat comments

Proving that Democrats have no idea what's actually in the Bible, though they love pretending to, Tom Carper (D-Del.) tried his hand at Bible-quoting on Fox News. He failed miserably. "The um....ahhhhm," he began, "there's a Bible verse in the book of James, there's a verse that says, uhhhm, uhhh [lip smack] [long blinking pause] something, people, [swallow] something about 'by your words' ah and oh yeah, people won't remember what you say but they'll remember what you do," he spat out. "Something to that effect. We need the truth."

Seriously, watch this. I'm still laughing.

It's not clear what verse in James he was referring to, maybe chapter three: "For every kind of beast and bird, of reptile and sea creature, can be tamed and has been tamed by mankind,  but no human being can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison." That would be good advice for Adam Schiff, who can't stop lying and making up transcripts that don't exist. Or maybe it was Matthew: "Ye shall know them by their fruits," which should be applied to the weakest articles of impeachment anyone has ever seen.

Or maybe he was mixing up Maya Angelou with the divine scripture, a common mistake among Oprah fans. "At the end of the day people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel,” Angelou famously said.

One of my colleagues thinks maybe he was referring to this James. We may never know.

 

Personally, I think Carper should meditate on Psalm 21:11-12. There's a message there for those who plot against the rulers instituted by God. "Though they plan evil against you, though they devise mischief, they will not succeed. For you will put them to flight; you will aim at their faces with your bows."

Let's have a moratorium on Democrats quoting the Bible, please. Everyone knows they hate what's in it. Stop pretending.

______

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

Jim Jordan Destroys Media Narrative That Schiff's Speech Was 'Dazzling'

 

 

 

https://pjmedia.com/trending/dem-senator-forgets-the-bible-verse-hes-trying-to-quote-to-own-trump-so-he-just-makes-one-up-video/

Editor's Choice
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 14: Still Tea Party Proud
Comments
Sorry Democrats, America is Tuning Out Impeachment
Comments
Three Al-Qaeda Jihadis Caught Trying to Enter U.S.
Comments
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media