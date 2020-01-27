Dem Senator Forgets the Bible Verse He's Quoting to Try and Own Trump, So He Just Makes One Up [VIDEO]

Proving that Democrats have no idea what's actually in the Bible, though they love pretending to, Tom Carper (D-Del.) tried his hand at Bible-quoting on Fox News. He failed miserably. "The um....ahhhhm," he began, "there's a Bible verse in the book of James, there's a verse that says, uhhhm, uhhh [lip smack] [long blinking pause] something, people, [swallow] something about 'by your words' ah and oh yeah, people won't remember what you say but they'll remember what you do," he spat out. "Something to that effect. We need the truth."

Seriously, watch this. I'm still laughing.

Democrat Tom Carper tries to cite the Bible in support of impeachment, but completely forgets the verse he's thinking of then proceeds to make it up. pic.twitter.com/TOM89fs5j4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 27, 2020

It's not clear what verse in James he was referring to, maybe chapter three: "For every kind of beast and bird, of reptile and sea creature, can be tamed and has been tamed by mankind, but no human being can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison." That would be good advice for Adam Schiff, who can't stop lying and making up transcripts that don't exist. Or maybe it was Matthew: "Ye shall know them by their fruits," which should be applied to the weakest articles of impeachment anyone has ever seen.

Or maybe he was mixing up Maya Angelou with the divine scripture, a common mistake among Oprah fans. "At the end of the day people won't remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel,” Angelou famously said.

One of my colleagues thinks maybe he was referring to this James. We may never know.

Personally, I think Carper should meditate on Psalm 21:11-12. There's a message there for those who plot against the rulers instituted by God. "Though they plan evil against you, though they devise mischief, they will not succeed. For you will put them to flight; you will aim at their faces with your bows."

Let's have a moratorium on Democrats quoting the Bible, please. Everyone knows they hate what's in it. Stop pretending.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter