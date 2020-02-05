Dem Claire McCaskill Calls Ben Carson a 'Thing' and Her Party Doesn't Seem to Have a Problem with That

Imagine for a moment if a Republican called a black Democrat a "thing." Whoever said it would be run out of office or their job by the end of the day. Yet, former Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill called Ben Carson a "thing" on Twitter and the only people pointing out her racism are conservatives. She still works at MSNBC and NBC News.

One of these things is not like the others. Hint: they made him squat in the aisle so he was visible. pic.twitter.com/aFxrRRjbPi — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 4, 2020

If you are a black Republican, there is no end of racist things white Democrats (usually women) can say about you. They can call you a "house n---er," like the left did to Colin Powell during the Bush years, a "coon," a "race traitor," and now, a "thing." A writer in New York Magazine called black Republicans "brainwashed, sick, or traitorous."

The disproportionate harm Republican policies cause nonwhite communities makes it easy to dismiss black conservatives as brainwashed, sick, or traitorous. But the reality is that the people featured in the Vice report do not need to be brainwashed to be wrong. They just need to be conservative. The rest follows.

This is the kind of garbage that black Republicans face every day in America from the left. Donald Trump Jr. had the perfect response for McCaskill.

Anyway, how's unemployment? https://t.co/icZKsu9YFn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 4, 2020

How long are black people going to put up with being told how they have to think in order to not be called names? I truly wonder how the Democrats think this is a winning strategy because it sure seems like intimidation and bigotry to me.

Carson responded to McCaskill on Fox Business starting around the 3:30 mark. "There are people on the other side who assume everything has some racial component. To me, that's the epitome of racism. They assume also that if you have a certain pigmentation you have to think in a certain way and if you don't think that way, you're either crazy or a traitor or some ridiculous 'thing' when in fact you might be the very person who is looking for the mechanisms that will allow people to excel...they don't seem to like people excelling. It's almost like 'let's keep people dependent so we can milk them for their votes.'"

