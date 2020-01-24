David Daleiden Exposes Planned Parenthood's ‘Coordinated Attack on the Civil Liberties of Pro-Life Americans'

WASHINGTON — David Daleiden, the embattled undercover journalist behind the Planned Parenthood sting videos that showed abortion clinics profiting from the sale of aborted baby body parts, spoke out against a Planned Parenthood "coordinated attack on the civil liberties of pro-life Americans" in an interview with PJ Media at the March for Life on Friday.

Dalieden is embroiled in not one, not two, but three legal cases — most recently from the National Abortion Federation (NAF).

"They really are part of the same conspiracy between Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Federation and (Sen.) Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and the California attorney general’s office to violate our First Amendment civil rights," he said. "Hopefully the appeals courts are going to put a stop to it."

Daleiden insisted that "we didn’t do anything different than what regular local news reporters do on a daily basis in California and everywhere else when they record and publish undercover video."

He also teased that the Center for Medical Progress, the organization behind the original sting videos, has "almost 200 hours of unreleased undercover footage that has been held back by this biased judge in San Francisco."

Of that unreleased footage, he said, "It is some of the most damning and incriminating stuff that has ever been recorded. We intend to release it in the near future, as soon as we can. The public has to know what planned parenthood and their business partners have been doing to children in the womb and have been doing to infants for decades at this point."

After Daleiden and CMP released the videos in 2015, Planned Parenthood and its allies launched many legal attacks against them. The process has dragged on for years.

"It’s all been a coordinated strategy from Planned Parenthood, their allies at the National Abortion Federation, and their cronies in politics, particularly in the state of California and the San Francisco elite, which includes Kamala Harris, and [former Gov.] Jerry Brown and [Gov.] Gavin Newsom and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi. It absolutely has been a coordinated attack on the civil liberties of pro-life Americans."

Citing early reports, he suggested President Donald Trump would address these attacks in his historic remarks at the March.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.