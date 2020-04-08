Daily Laugh: Justin Trudeau's Cringeworthy Coronavirus Tip Is Exactly What We All Need Right Now

Justin Trudeau doesn't go off the teleprompter very often and now we all know why. Speaking off the cuff on Tuesday, Trudeau offered a piece of advice for mask-wearing that even horrified him. He realized it as soon as he said it. "If people want to wear a mask that is okay. It protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking...moistly on them.," he stuttered and then added, "what a terrible image!" This is the comic relief we needed.

Seriously how lucky are we that this is the kind of soundbites we get from our leader...unlike some other countries. #speakingmoistly ?? pic.twitter.com/rtdXLY1I9h — Bee (@Country_bee) April 8, 2020

Twitter responded predictably. Some heroes don't wear capes. They make memes.

For the first time during this pandemic I woke up to my FB feed laughing. I think we all needed this. #speakingmoistly #laughterismedicine pic.twitter.com/Qyb3vxSHh6 — Willow Fiddler (@WillowFiddler) April 8, 2020

You can even get a teeshirt!

If you're freaking out over PMJT saying #SpeakingMoistly , then you've never encountered ?????? pic.twitter.com/6oBcAii5yk — ????Donna May go nuts w/o hockey (@DonnaMay5) April 7, 2020

And the best one ever....the remix. Volume up, friends. Trust me.

I've never enjoyed Justin Trudeau more. Thank you, sir. Thank you.

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter