Daily Laugh: Justin Trudeau's Cringeworthy Coronavirus Tip Is Exactly What We All Need Right Now
Justin Trudeau doesn't go off the teleprompter very often and now we all know why. Speaking off the cuff on Tuesday, Trudeau offered a piece of advice for mask-wearing that even horrified him. He realized it as soon as he said it. "If people want to wear a mask that is okay. It protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking...moistly on them.," he stuttered and then added, "what a terrible image!" This is the comic relief we needed.
Twitter responded predictably. Some heroes don't wear capes. They make memes.
You can even get a teeshirt!
And the best one ever....the remix. Volume up, friends. Trust me.
I've never enjoyed Justin Trudeau more. Thank you, sir. Thank you.
