News and Politics

Daily Laugh: Justin Trudeau's Cringeworthy Coronavirus Tip Is Exactly What We All Need Right Now

By Megan Fox 2020-04-08T14:04:29
chat comments

Justin Trudeau doesn't go off the teleprompter very often and now we all know why. Speaking off the cuff on Tuesday, Trudeau offered a piece of advice for mask-wearing that even horrified him. He realized it as soon as he said it. "If people want to wear a mask that is okay. It protects others more than it protects you because it prevents you from breathing or speaking...moistly on them.," he stuttered and then added, "what a terrible image!" This is the comic relief we needed.

Twitter responded predictably. Some heroes don't wear capes. They make memes.

You can even get a teeshirt!

 

 

And the best one ever....the remix. Volume up, friends. Trust me.

I've never enjoyed Justin Trudeau more. Thank you, sir. Thank you. 

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

Related: canada, coronavirus, humor, justin trudeau
