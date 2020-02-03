Creepy Joe Biden Kisses 19-Year-Old Granddaughter on the Lips at Campaign Event

As if his previously documented behavior with women and young girls wasn't creepy enough, during a campaign rally in Iowa on Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden invited his 19-year-old granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, the daughter of Hunter Biden, to speak with him on stage, and the two grossed a lot of people out on social by kissing each other... on the lips.

“I would like to introduce you to my granddaughter Finnegan Biden. The reason I asked Finnegan — grandfathers are always allowed to embarrass their granddaughters — that goes along with the territory,” Biden said.

Quite frankly, I think he embarrassed them both.

Biden has brought Finnegan on stage with him before, and had shared similar creepy and awkward moments

Finnegan joined Biden at the lectern when he addressed the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Convention in Chicago back in June 2019. He kissed her on the forehead that time, but told a bizarre story in an attempt to relate to people with daughters and granddaughters. “When your daughter’s about 12-and-half years old you put this little butterfly in bed and you kiss it goodnight,” he said, as Finnegan stood by his side “Next morning you walk in and there’s a snake in the bed.” That was when Finnegan appeared to look uncomfortable.

In July, he had her with him again during a speech to the Nevada State Democratic Party event in Las Vegas, announcing that she'd be working on the campaign that summer in the state.

“I just wanted you to meet the life of my love, the love of my life, Finnegan Biden here,” he said, as she stood uncomfortable at his side, before kissing her right on the lips as she was attempting to leave the stage.

Naturally, people on social media were creeped out by this most recent kiss.

Joe Biden gave his 19-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden a kiss on the lips while giving a speech at a campaign trail event in Dubuque, Iowa on Sunday. This is worse than creepy. pic.twitter.com/2HDgYWAtwy — Chelle God,Family,Country,Flag Freedom,TRUMP, MAGA (@LadyRedLA) February 3, 2020

I wish someone would kiss me how Joe Biden kisses his granddaughter — ?? (@_lili_k) February 3, 2020

every time I see a pic of Biden kiss his granddaughter on the lips I hear the screams of hellish banshees — Tony ???? (@StrengthBuild) February 3, 2020

Anybody else kiss they granddaughter like this???????????



Creepy Uncle Joe Biden Tongue Kisses His Granddaughter at Campaign Stop before #IowaCaucuses. Is Jill Biden really ok with this?????????????? pic.twitter.com/VZBYAF7xm8 — Jerome Kingston (@jrmkingston) February 3, 2020

What high profile grandfather wouldn't go out of his way to ensure his granddaughter avoided being part of a viral photo in such an embarrassing way?



Not Lunch Bucket Joe.



Joe Biden kisses granddaughter on lips https://t.co/kofbr46smR — Major Patriot (@Q2ndWave) February 3, 2020

oh so you like joe biden? name five granddaughters you've kissed on the lips — sud (@suddmfudd) February 3, 2020

Maybe he should have just sniffed her hair this time.

