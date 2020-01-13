Crazy Lady Alert: Pelosi Says McConnell Is a Russian 'Accomplice'

If this was supposed to be damage control by Nancy Pelosi after she was forced to give up her impeachment stunt and cave to Mitch McConnell, it wasn't very smooth. Madame Speaker joined George Stephanopoulos on ABC's This Week on Sunday and did the worst thing she can do these days: speak her mind.

The Washington Examiner:

Pelosi, 79, then pivoted to McConnell, saying he has "resisted sources" that suggest Russian meddling in American elections. "Sometimes I wonder about Mitch McConnell too," remarked Pelosi. "What's he — why is he an accomplice to all of that? He has resisted sources going in a manner commensurate with the threat for state agencies, whichever they are in a state, could be the secretary of state or whatever, to protect our infrastructure, our critical infrastructure of elections." Earlier in the interview, Pelosi claimed McConnell, 78, was participating in a "cover-up" after the Kentucky Republican signed onto a measure to dismiss Trump's impeachment trial without witness presentations if Pelosi doesn't send the two articles of abuse and obstruction to the Senate within 25 days.

Granny Box Wine is obviously suffering from Impeachment FAIL dementia. She knows that she and the rest of the House Democrats WAY overplayed their hands on impeachment and are not going to reap any of the benefits they thought they would from it, especially the way that the economy is chugging along.

Her party has been hijacked by a 20-something bartender and her Mean Girl friends, reducing Pelosi to nothing more than a slurring, babbling lunatic who, the more she insists she's in control, the less she seems to be so.

Stephanopoulos played the ever-faithful Democratic narrative lapdog, keeping the Russia/Trump nonsense alive while using -- did you catch it -- Bloomberg as a source.

All of this came after days of the Democrats whining about Trump starting a war with Iran, which just happens to be Russia's staunchest ally in that part of the world. They really need to get their collusion fantasy facts in order.

The Democrats are flailing on all fronts now, and sending Pelosi out to do her incoherent hot mess shtick on television really isn't a good way to get anything in order.

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way.