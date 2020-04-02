send
News and Politics

Coronavirus: Jobless Claims Top 6.6 Million for the Week

By Bryan Preston 2020-04-02T08:57:52
chat comments

There isn't a lot more to be said about this. Last week the U.S. set a record with more than 3 million jobless claims. This week jobless claims crushed that record as the country enters April in coronavirus shelter-in-place.

Drive out to the grocery store in just about any city in the country — in the world, now — and you see empty parking lots and shuttered businesses. And we have a month or more to go in shelter-in-place, unless the COVID-19 case numbers change dramatically soon.

Bryan Preston is the author of Hubble's Revelations: The Amazing Time Machine and Its Most Important Discoveries

 

https://pjmedia.com/trending/coronavirus-jobless-claims-top-6-6-million-for-the-week/

Related: coronavirus, economy
Copyright ©2020 PJ Media