Coronavirus: Jobless Claims Top 6.6 Million for the Week

There isn't a lot more to be said about this. Last week the U.S. set a record with more than 3 million jobless claims. This week jobless claims crushed that record as the country enters April in coronavirus shelter-in-place.

BREAKING: US unemployment claims hit 6.6 million -- another record high -- as layoffs accelerate in face of coronavirus. https://t.co/z1EgXNq4xT — The Associated Press (@AP) April 2, 2020

Drive out to the grocery store in just about any city in the country — in the world, now — and you see empty parking lots and shuttered businesses. And we have a month or more to go in shelter-in-place, unless the COVID-19 case numbers change dramatically soon.

