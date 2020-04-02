Coronavirus Is Causing a Terrible Storm, but Spring Will Return Again
Coronavirus has created a world full of seemingly irreconcilable conflicts.
We have to stop the spread of a new virus we don’t really understand yet. We need a vaccine and we need drugs to fight it. We have to have a functioning economy so people can eat. We have to have a functioning economy to enable research to stop the virus and make the drugs. But the economy demands that millions leave their homes to work at offices and businesses, increasing the probability that the virus spreads.
The virus is causing a pandemic that has already killed thousands and will likely kill thousands more. But the economic consequences of the stay-at-home orders will soon cause another epidemic -- suicides. A week ago, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs made news when he said the suicide rate has risen dramatically since the lockdowns started shutting down businesses and jobs. Surely that Tennessee county is no outlier.
