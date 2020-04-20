Conservative Street Artist Sabo Strikes Again With Campaign to End Quarantine

Conservative street artist Sabo decided he's had enough of the coronavirus lockdown and, in his trademark style, is urging political leaders in California and Los Angeles to open things up again. "I was a good guy sitting in my apartment for long enough," Sabo told PJ Media. "Strange how most if not all of the mayors and governors who are pushing for longer quarantine time are Democrats."

"Is this Chinese flu real or blown out of proportion I don't know," he continued. "But, I know one thing for sure, the powers that be now know what little it would take for them to strip us of the constitutional rights we talk so much about. And if you think they won't use it again at some point in the future, you're crazy."

Sabo's latest street art calls for the quarantine to end and let people get back to normal life. And Sabo reports he doesn't feel guilty for advocating an end to the coronavirus shutdowns. "If this thing is like the flu, then we're all going to eventually get it at some point. Staying inside isn't going to stop that. Personally, I think many more people have had this than we know."

Sabo believes he probably already caught the coronavirus during a trip to New York in early February and recovered. "Most everyone I got in contact with became ill as well. It lasted for some time. So it wouldn't surprise me if I'd already caught it. Considering I'm in my 50s now makes me in one of the high-risk zones, so if anyone's going to suffer this thing I'm sure I'm on the list."

Sabo provided PJ Media with the following images of his latest street art:

Sabo is ready for the quarantine to be over for many reasons. "So far I've had three V.A. medical appointments canceled because they weren't considered essential enough to move forward with," he explained to PJ Media. "One of them was for a glaucoma screening. Considering I'm an artist, that seems pretty damn essential to me."

"How many other people have died because their treatments were put off because of these mass closing?" he asked. "Not to mention deaths from suicide caused by depression, financial hardships, alcoholism, or drug use."

For more of Sabo's street art, visit his website unsavoryagents.com.

