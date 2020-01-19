Conservative Street Artist Mocks Ex-Royals Meghan and Harry in Latest Hit

On Friday night, conservative street artist Sabo put up some new street art, mocking royals (or ex-royals I guess) Harry and Meghan Markle. Sabo tells PJ Media he was inspired by a meme comparing Meghan Markle to Yoko Ono, the second wife of John Lennon, who's often blamed for breaking up the Beatles.

Sabo has provided the following images to PJ Media:

(Note: the above photo has been cropped. For the full image, please visit unsavoryagents.com)

Sabo explains that the poster of Prince Harry wearing the Nazi armband was inspired by the story of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. "[W]hile Harry and Meghan present a 'woke' liberal political outlook, crusading about the environment, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor infamously had Nazi ties," according to an article from Heavy. "While it’s true Harry once dressed as a Nazi for a costume party (something he actually apologized for), and that’s clearly not an OK thing to do, it’s also a far cry from actually meeting Hitler, as the Duke and Duchess [of Windsor] did."

Sabo's street art has continued undeterred since PayPal de-platformed him in October.

For more of Sabo's work, visit his website.