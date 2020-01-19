Conservative Street Artist Mocks Ex-Royals Meghan and Harry in Latest Hit
On Friday night, conservative street artist Sabo put up some new street art, mocking royals (or ex-royals I guess) Harry and Meghan Markle. Sabo tells PJ Media he was inspired by a meme comparing Meghan Markle to Yoko Ono, the second wife of John Lennon, who's often blamed for breaking up the Beatles.
Sabo has provided the following images to PJ Media:
Sabo explains that the poster of
Prince Harry wearing the Nazi armband was inspired by the story of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. "[W]hile Harry and Meghan present a 'woke' liberal political outlook, crusading about the environment, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor infamously had Nazi ties," according to an article from Heavy. "While it’s true Harry once dressed as a Nazi for a costume party (something he actually apologized for), and that’s clearly not an OK thing to do, it’s also a far cry from actually meeting Hitler, as the Duke and Duchess [of Windsor] did."
Sabo's street art has continued undeterred since PayPal de-platformed him in October.
