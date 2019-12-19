Congresswoman: House Democrats Didn't Overturn Votes with Trump Impeachment

WASHINGTON – Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said she disagrees with Republican lawmakers who argue that House Democrats are overturning the votes of Americans who supported Trump in 2016 by supporting impeachment.

In 1998, some Democrats such as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) made a similar case during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, saying that impeachment would “overturn the popular will of the voters.”

Jayapal said the president was attempting to interfere with the 2020 election by discussing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We have to take action. We have to hold this president accountable," she said.

