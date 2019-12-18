Flashback: Congressman Who Presided Over Clinton Impeachment Warns Against Impeaching Trump

Former Rep. Ray LaHood (R-Ill.), the first transportation secretary in the Obama administration, had presided over the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton in the House, but has warned House Democrats about impeaching President Donald Trump.

"Absolutely nothing will happen in Congress for a whole year because Congress will be so divided. There'll be no immigration reform, no transportation bill, no fixing our fiscal system, no healthcare reform. There'll be nothing," LaHood said in October of this year.

LaHood also said impeaching Trump would “turn the Nation’s Capital upside-down. They may get the votes to impeach. The votes to convict will never be there, and the American people are going to be very conflicted about this.”

In a recent interview with a local television station in Illinois, LaHood reflected on his role in the impeachment proceedings of Clinton.

“For the people serving now, these votes will be the most important votes they will make in their political careers,” he said.