Congressman Most Famous for Loud Fart Suggests He's Game for Investigating Trump...AGAIN

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Fartgate) told CNN that Congress just might impeach Trump over his tweets expressing dismay about the excessive sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone.

When asked by Jake Tapper if Swalwell would consider impeaching the president over his Tweetstorm, Swalwell replied, "You know, we’re not going to take our options off the table. We don’t wake up in the morning wanting to impeach him.” Yeah, sure.

He continued flatulating from his pie hole, “We want to work with him on prescription drugs, background checks, and infrastructure, but we’re not going to let him just torch this democracy because he thinks that he’s been let off once and we’re not going to do something about it.”

He's not the one we need to worry about torching democracy, I don't think. It's not the president who got falsified FISA warrants in order to spy on his political opponents. It's not Donald Trump who investigated every friend and supporter of his political opponents and put half of them in jail for process crimes. It isn't the Trump administration trying to upend a duly elected president and disenfranchise the American voters. That's you guys, Stinky McTooterson.

Donald Trump knows he can just pardon Roger Stone and move on. So why is he instead corrupting the Department of Justice to have them save Stone? Because he wants us to know he they’ll carry out his hits. Now is the time for prosecutors of honor to speak up. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 12, 2020

It's a trap! Does anyone believe that if Trump pardoned Stone the Democrats would be all, "Well, that's his prerogative!" Honey, please. The president is the executive. He is the boss and he is entitled to criticize departments that operate in the executive branch, as the DOJ does. He's the guy doing the hiring and the firing. So suck it, Dems. It's literally his job to root out corruption and find out what the heck they are doing over there.

Here's a quick lesson in American government and the executive branch: The president is the "head of state." He is the top dog over every single federal agency. He appoints and supervises the heads of those agencies, including the DOJ. If he doesn't like what's going on in a federal agency he has every right and responsibility and duty to do something about it. It is literally his job description. There is a terrific organizational structure flow chart here that everyone should look at. By keeping federal agencies accountable to law and order, the president is fulfilling his job responsibilities. The fact that Democrats want to be able to run amok doing whatever they want inside those agencies to hurt his presidency is completely outside their job descriptions (which are to write and pass legislation). They have no authority over federal agencies. Only the executive branch does.

Expect the drumbeat of endless impeachment every time the president tries to do his job from this point forward (like the last four years). I'm betting we will be back in impeachment hearings by June at this rate. It's fine with me. Impeachment not only brings us great traffic, but it increases the president's approval ratings and turns off Democrat voters. So keep it up, morons!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter