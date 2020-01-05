Colin Kaepernick Calls Trump's Strike of Soleimani a 'Terror Attack.' Oh, And We're Alllllll Racists.

For a political pundit, Colin Kaepernick sure is a great quarterback. Fantastic even.

The former 49ers quarterback's "woke" take on President Trump's strike of the top terrorist in the world was so politically tone-deaf, so dumb, so wha? that unsportsmanlike conduct flags were thrown all over social media. If there were a flag for dumbness, Kaepernick would be buried beneath a sweaty, steaming pile of them.

President Trump green-lighted the takedown of Iran's Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi henchman who led Kata'ib Hezbollah. The strike was characterized, by none other than retired General David Petraeus, as being more consequential than the killing of Osama bin Laden. Bigger than neutralizing Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. One pundit said the hit was tantamount to Hitler and Mussolini being killed at the same time during World War II.

Over the last 40 years, Soleimani has overseen the deaths of thousands of Iranians clamoring for freedom from the Ayatollahs, masterminded a near-genocide in Syria, the deaths of 603 American soldiers in the Iraq war, and the maiming of hundreds more. Hundreds of soldiers, walking around with metallic spare parts where limbs used to be, can chalk up their wounds to bombs made by his men.

Here are just some of the Soleimani group's recent bill of particulars from the State Department:

In recent years, IRGC Qods Force terrorist planning has been uncovered and disrupted in many countries, including Germany, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Kenya, Bahrain, and Turkey.

The IRGC Qods Force in 2011 plotted a brazen terrorist attack against the Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. on American soil. Fortunately, this plot was foiled.

In September 2018, a U.S. federal court found Iran and the IRGC liable for the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing which killed 19 Americans.

In 2012, IRGC Qods Force operatives were arrested in Turkey for plotting an attack and in Kenya for planning a bombing.

In January 2018, Germany uncovered ten IRGC operatives involved in a terrorist plot in Germany, and convicted another IRGC operative for surveilling a German-Israeli group.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's IRGC and Quds Force, was in Iraq – not to play poker with the boys or drink tea with the ladies — but to kill people and break things, specifically the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Soleimani ordered the countless rocket attacks of U.S. positions recently, including the one that wounded three American soldiers and killed an American contractor.

Last spring, Soleimani's groups were given a "terror organization" designation. It appears Iran should have paid closer attention. It now looks as if Pompeo was picking targets. Yesterday, Pompeo announced more terror designations targets.

Now comes the unemployed quarterback who hates cops, Betsy Ross, and America.

Kaepernick looked into his soul. Meditated. And, awash in his "wokeness," decided that the reason Trump took out these murderous thugs was because – wait for it – they were brown people and Americans are racists and terrorists:

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

Kaepernick scolded, "There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism."

Every time I think we've reached peak "wokeness," a new claim with all the heft of a box of hair comes along and outdoes it.

Watch out for the blitz, #7:

Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud? https://t.co/sfc1Yz3phY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2020

Even Megyn Kelly is sick of your act.

Joe the Dissident had a splendid idea:

How about holding your next workout in Tehran to entertain your murderous regressive-tyrant friends



In fact please emigrate there and stay there permanently — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) January 4, 2020

Robby Starbuck had obviously done more reading than Kaepernick:

You realize the guy we killed, Soleimani, was responsible for killing 600+ Americans including Black & Brown Americans... right? I’m guessing you don’t since you thought Fidel Castro was a good guy despite stealing everything from innocent families like mine. Idiotic & vile take. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 4, 2020

Actor and director Nick Searcy searched for a reason why Kap would make such a statement. Then it hit him:

Maybe Iran needs a shitty quarterback. — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 5, 2020

This guy was reminded of something:

After LeBron and the NBA sided with China over Hong Kong. — Tedlink News (@Tedlinknews) January 4, 2020

Talk host Jason Rantz said Kap's tweet was the dumbest one since Rose McGowan's inane offering:

I honestly can’t get over how stupid this tweet is and I’ve already compared it to Rose McGowan. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 4, 2020

Behold, a Kaepernick shoe design. Get Nike on the phone, stat!

Colon, Iran is looking for someone to replace terrorist, Soliemani. You could be their first draft pick. Quit sitting on the bench being a poster boy for communism, get some skin in the game. pic.twitter.com/yZQ7kUZhux — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) January 5, 2020

A professor came up with a diagnosis:

Good thinking. The US government attacked these Noble Iranian Peace Merchants because they are ‘people of color.’ Colin, I truly believe that your brain is made of hummus and I say this as a Lebanese “brown person of color.” Schmuck. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 4, 2020

Kaepernick has sided with Cuban and Iranian dictators and thugs, but says cops, America, and Betsy Ross are the problem.

Somebody get that guy a brain scan.