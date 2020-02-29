CNN Whistleblower Who Sang to Project Veritas Takes the Stage at CPAC

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — Project Veritas founder and President James O'Keefe revealed the identity of the CNN whistleblower who revealed bias at the network in sting videos. Cary Poarch came on stage with O'Keefe, urging whistleblowers to continue to come forward and promising that Project Veritas will protect them.

A TurningPointUSA representative grabbed a photo.

Great to see the legendary CNN Whistleblower @OnThePoarch on stage at CPAC. pic.twitter.com/hpp6Tilm9c — ALX ???? (@alx) February 29, 2020

"Cary Poarche *the whistleblower formerly with CNN* came on stage @ CPAC ... encouraged people to come forward with stories if they have them ... underscored that Project Veritas will support you and take care of you if you do," UnCover DC Assistant Editor Daniel Bobinski reported.

Cary Poarche *the whistleblower formerly with CNN* came on stage @ CPAC ... encouraged people to come forward with stories if they have them ... underscored that Project Veritas will support you and take care of you if you do. — Daniel Bobinski (@NewBookofDaniel) February 29, 2020

O'Keefe recalled meeting Poarch one year ago at CPAC when the CNN reporter offered to go undercover for Project Veritas.

I met @OnThePoarch at #CPAC 2019



He told me he worked for @CNN and he wanted to wear a camera



Today, Cary will inspire thousands of others to do the same thing he did with me on the main stage



What a difference one year makes



Be like Cary. Be brave: https://t.co/rhI6mdXRl3 pic.twitter.com/aA9M3DvxX2 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 29, 2020

Poarch's expose revealed CNN President Jeff Zucker's bias against Trump and his obsession with impeachment.

Some liberal journalists were triggered by his speech. "An hour before the president is set to speak at CPAC, the dude speaking on the main stage is Cary Poarch, the CNN 'whistleblower' who filmed s**t for James O'Keefe's ratf***ing operation Project Veritas," HuffPost Senior Reporter Christopher Matthias tweeted.

An hour before the president is set to speak at CPAC, the dude speaking on the main stage is Cary Poarch, the CNN "whistleblower" who filmed shit for James O'Keefe's ratfucking operation Project Veritas — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) February 29, 2020

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.