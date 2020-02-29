CNN Whistleblower Who Sang to Project Veritas Takes the Stage at CPAC
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD — Project Veritas founder and President James O'Keefe revealed the identity of the CNN whistleblower who revealed bias at the network in sting videos. Cary Poarch came on stage with O'Keefe, urging whistleblowers to continue to come forward and promising that Project Veritas will protect them.
A TurningPointUSA representative grabbed a photo.
"Cary Poarche *the whistleblower formerly with CNN* came on stage @ CPAC ... encouraged people to come forward with stories if they have them ... underscored that Project Veritas will support you and take care of you if you do," UnCover DC Assistant Editor Daniel Bobinski reported.
O'Keefe recalled meeting Poarch one year ago at CPAC when the CNN reporter offered to go undercover for Project Veritas.
Poarch's expose revealed CNN President Jeff Zucker's bias against Trump and his obsession with impeachment.
Some liberal journalists were triggered by his speech. "An hour before the president is set to speak at CPAC, the dude speaking on the main stage is Cary Poarch, the CNN 'whistleblower' who filmed s**t for James O'Keefe's ratf***ing operation Project Veritas," HuffPost Senior Reporter Christopher Matthias tweeted.
