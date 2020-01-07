BREAKING: CNN Settles with 'MAGA Hat Kid' Nick Sandmann

It's been almost a year since the MAGA hat seen around the world. On January 18, 2019, the entire news media jumped all over this brief moment outside the Lincoln Memorial:

They all saw what they wanted to see: a Nazi in an evil MAGA hat, intimidating a helpless Native American man. Except that's not what happened at all. That young man, Nick Sandmann, did nothing wrong. The other guy, activist Nathan Phillips, lied about the whole thing:

And our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press fell for those lies. They did their worst to ruin Sandmann's life. If they had their way, he would've been expelled from his school, Covington Catholic. Hell, those vultures even dug up dirt on the school itself. They declared war on a group of children just for wearing MAGA hats. They even managed to turn cuck RINO traitors like me against them. They made Sandmann a hero to anybody who hates watching the media smear people they see as a threat to their political goals.

And it was a big mistake. Sandmann is fighting back, and it sounds like he just won his first victory against these bums. Fox 19 in Cincinatti reports:

CNN agreed Tuesday to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann.

The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington.

Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal.

So that's one down.

The next time some journo lectures you about falling for fake news or being mean to a child like Greta Thunberg, Google them and see what they said about Nick Sandmann. That kid is still owed a lot of apologies from a lot of media types.

There are dozens of students laughing and egging on the behavior. Will be interesting to see if anyone is actually expelled, as officials suggest is possible https://t.co/l7kjDOxiS7 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 20, 2019

Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s? pic.twitter.com/jolQ7BZQPD — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) January 20, 2019

Must Watch: Native-American elder taunted by racist MAGA-hat wearing teens, speaks and cries for America, the country he defended and sacrificed and wore the uniform for. It is people like Nathan Phillips who make America great. Thank you for your dignity, sir. https://t.co/Kae7lgAFrk — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 19, 2019

The smugness of knowing you can flaunt your lack of humanity and float through life with no consequences because you’re a white dude is the core of Trumpism. This is it. https://t.co/R0H9dfcCOI — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 19, 2019

And they wonder why we hate them?