CNN Reporters 'Giddy' Over Trump's Impeachment

CNN seems desperate to repeatedly prove Trump's point that they are the enemy of the people, only interested in bashing Trump and not objectively reporting on the news. You probably don't watch CNN, but the Media Research Center does so you don't have to, and boy was its recent report revealing.

I can remember watching CNN on Election Day 2016, because, frankly, I had no other options. I can remember watching the election night pundits freak out and cry over Trump's defeat. On Wednesday night, however, they couldn't hide their joy. "Whether it was repeatedly boasting of how impeachment will be a 'stain' on Donald Trump’s legacy or expressing fear about what Trump will do in the future or heralding the exercise as a 'great day' for 'our constitutional democracy,' CNN couldn’t have been giddier about Wednesday night’s impeachment of President Donald Trump," explained MRC's Curtis Houck. "Inside Politics host John King fretted that there’s 'almost two Americas, two parties, two views' while 'Democrats have the facts on their side about what the President did, what the conduct was' and Republicans have refused to join them."

Watch the clips below, if you can stomach it.

"This is an indelible stain on the record, the legacy of Donald Trump," John King added. "What is the first sentence when people talk about Clinton? He was impeached. That will be the case for Donald Trump no matter how this turns out.”

Personally I don't know anyone who, when they mention Bill Clinton, starts off with "he was impeached," but clearly the folks at CNN want everyone to believe that this is a black mark on his record that will be front and center in the history books. "It certainly will be a tremendous stain,” said Wolf Blitzer. “It’s an indelible mark on Donald Trump’s legacy,” agreed Gloria Borger, CNN's chief political analyst.

CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin might have outdone them all. "The President was impeached for one reason: Because he deserved it," he said. "Because no president has ever done what he did. No president has betrayed his oath the way this President has."

I beg to differ, but I'll get to that another time.

If historians are supposed to be objective experts, CNN's presidential historian Tim Naftali failed to give even the slightest appearance of objectivity. Naftali called this impeachment “a very important moment for the country” even if it’s “solemn” because “[i]t’s a reminder of how our system was supposed to work.”

A completely partisan impeachment where Democrats could deny Republicans the opportunity to call their own witnesses or present exculpatory evidence is "how our system is supposed to work"? Umm, okay.

And they wonder why their ratings are so bad.

