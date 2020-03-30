CNN Cuts Away From My Pillow CEO as He Announces Mask Production, Praises God for Trump

CNN cut away from President Donald Trump's coronavirus press conference on Monday just as the president welcomed My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to the podium to announce how his company is producing cotton masks to help curb the shortage of N95 face masks. Lindell went on to praise God for Trump's election and to encourage Americans to read their Bibles and pray during the coronavirus crisis. Yet CNN's audience would miss out on this inspiring message.

Just as Lindell began speaking, CNN's Wolff Blitzer cut away from him.

CNN cuts away from the coronavirus task force press conference when My Pillow's Mike Lindell gets up to speak about how his company repurposed its factories to produce N95 masks pic.twitter.com/atpVElzfYH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2020

The Daily Caller caught the footage of Lindell's speech for anyone who had the misfortune of watching CNN at the time. The My Pillow CEO announced that 75 percent of his company's manufacturing has been redirected to the production of cotton face masks.

Yet his more notable comments came after this announcement.

"God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on," Lindell said, referring to Trump's election. "God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. And I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word, read our Bibles and spend time with our families."

He praised Trump for having presided over "the best economy, the lowest unemployment, wages going up, it was amazing."

Lindell concluded his remarks with hope. "With our great president, vice president, and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever," the CEO concluded.

After saying that My Pillow's factories will be producing 50,000 N95 masks by Friday, Mike Lindell encourages us to read our bibles and spend time with our families.



"With this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this" pic.twitter.com/f1mdtqLYzE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 30, 2020

The entire press conference is available on the White House's YouTube page.

Tyler O'Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.