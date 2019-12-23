CNN Claims Trump Opposes Russia Sanctions—as He Sign New Sanctions Into Law

Despite the fact that the whole Trump-Russia narrative was thoroughly and expensively debunked with the Mueller investigation, the media still seems desperate to suggest that Trump is in cahoots with Russia. CNN literally ran two stories claiming that Trump was "balking" at new sanctions against Russia over their 2016 election interference and annexation of Crimea around the same time Trump signed brand new tough sanctions on firms assisting Russia with finishing a pipeline into the European Union.

The Blaze noted that even the BBC covered Trump's new sanctions on Russia. "The Trump administration fears the pipeline will tighten Russia's grip over Europe's energy supply and reduce its own share of the lucrative European market for American liquefied natural gas," the BBC reported.

According to The Blaze, CNN's reporting on the sanctions was grossly misleading. "The Russian sanctions that CNN was referring to is a separate set of sanctions known as the Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act that would not even be up for a full vote until next year," they explained. The State Department did express concern over DASKA for a number of reasons, such as the fact the bill "would divert resources from the ongoing aggressive targeting of Russian malign actors under existing authorities...as well as from efforts with respect to Iran, North Korea, ISIS, Venezuela, Hezbollah, counterterrorism, human rights and corruption and other (US government) priorities." CNN's headline grossly overstates White House opposition to those sanctions, and completely ignores the new sanctions that were signed into law.

