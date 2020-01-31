CNN and Washington Post Labeled 'Fake News' Under Proposed Tennessee Law

Micah Van Huss said he was sick and tired of the media hypocrisy and shilling for the Democrat Party so he decided to do something about it.

A proposed resolution by Van Huss, a Tennessee representative, proclaims: "CNN and The Washington Post [are] fake news and part of the media wing of the Democrat Party."

Huss told WJHL TV he filed the resolution on Wednesday because he'd had it with the media's trashing of Trump and his supposed "boomer rube" voters. He'd been especially galled by a recent book review by WaPo:

Specifically, he referenced a book review from The Washington Post and a segment on CNN reviewing the same book, “The Cult of Trump,” by Steven Hassan. He said those two pieces aided in his decision to include the two outlets in the resolution.

And he was aghast with Don Lemon and guests laughing at and mocking Trump voters.

The arrogance, the dismissiveness, the smug cackling, the accents.



If Donald Trump wins re-election this year, I’ll remember this brief CNN segment late one Saturday night in January as the perfect encapsulation for why it happened. pic.twitter.com/8kQ6zN9AZV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 28, 2020

That was the last straw:

He also referenced a segment from CNN this week where anchor Don Lemon begins laughing after GOP strategist Rick Wilson commented: “Trump couldn’t find Ukraine on a map if you had the letter ‘U’ and a picture of an actual physical crane next to it.”

Lemon got so much blowback that he offered an apology and claimed he didn't know what his guests had said.

CNN’s @donlemon on the viral clip of him laughing at Trump voters: “I didn’t catch everything that was said. Just to make this clear: I was laughing at the joke. And not at any group of people." pic.twitter.com/12QeXAV6GG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2020

Van Huss announced his resolution on his Facebook page that included a plea to Republicans to "fight back":

Van Huss told the TV station that "news organizations used to report the news. I remember when I was a kid, you’d turn on the news to see what was going on, and now, of course, we’ve gotten into premium politics.”