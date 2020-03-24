Climate Activists Urging Democrats to Use Coronavirus Crisis to Leverage Their Agenda

The problem with being a radical, fanatical activist for climate change is that nothing else matters. There are no other issues to discuss or address. The world could be ending and climate activists would claim it's not happening fast enough.

So it shouldn't surprise us that global warming fanatics want to piggyback their agenda onto the $2 trillion stimulus deal currently being negotiated.

Trump is losing patience.

Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today. The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

This is not about the ridiculous Green New Deal. It is about putting our great workers and companies BACK TO WORK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

Washington Times:

A rival $2.5 trillion bill unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi includes proposals for expanded solar energy tax credits and tighter fuel efficiency requirements for any airlines that accept government aid.

Reconciling the climate-change nonsense with the COVID-19 pandemic is hard to do when you use the crisis to advance your political agenda. But activists want to hold Democrats' feet to the fire and impose their ludicrous restrictions on businesses.

For climate-change activists, there’s an upside to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Not only did China see its greenhouse-gas emissions drop as its economy shuttered, but Democrats held up Monday nearly $2 trillion in pandemic relief to squeeze in items from their climate wish list, including re-upping renewable-energy tax credits and tacking emissions mandates on the aviation and cruise industries.

Note that if economic Armageddon would advance their cause, they would embrace it -- which is what they're doing here.

James Taylor, senior fellow at the free-market Heartland Institute, called it “unconscionable that Democrats are holding coronavirus relief for millions of Americans hostage to completely unrelated extremist climate demands.” “American lives and Americans’ ability to feed themselves and make rent and mortgage payments are far more important than imposing climate restrictions on airplanes and giving more handouts to the wind and solar industries,” said Mr. Taylor. “Politicians who believe unemployed Americans are less important than climate activism and wind power have no moral justification holding office.” JunkScience’s Steve Milloy, a member of the Trump EPA transition team, said that Democrats are “more worried about not letting the coronavirus go to political waste than they are about protecting public health and rescuing the economy.”

There's a political question that's raised by this idiocy: will Democrats pay for this extraordinary cynicism at the polls? This is a foretaste of what we could expect with a Biden presidency. Any Democratic president would be captured by the radical, Bernie Sanders left who have taken over the party and will dictate the new president's agenda.

Right now, Democratic voters realize they can't win a national election running a socialist. That's the only reason Biden was able to mount a comeback. As imperfect as Biden is, he does sport a "D" after his name and that's good enough for activists who know they can control the doddering old fool once he gets into office.

Climate change activists are salivating at the prospect of a Democrat in the White House. They apparently wanted to get a head start by loading up the stim bill with all sorts of items that they couldn't get passed otherwise.

Is this the lowest that Democrat's have sunk in this election year?