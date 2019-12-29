Chuck Todd Suggests That Trump Voters 'Wanna Be Lied To' Because Noah's Ark or Something

On Sunday's episode of NBC's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd plumbed new depths of journalist malpractice, essentially implying that people of faith can support President Trump because they grow up believing in fairy tales.

After reading some bigoted nonsense that Todd says is "fascinating," Todd piggybacks on the bigotry, saying that voters just "wanna be lied to" and are averse to being told "hard truths."

No big deal, just @ChuckTodd attacking believing Jews, Christians, and Muslims (all three faiths contain the story of Noah’s Ark) because Drumpf.pic.twitter.com/i5qkd900JQ — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 29, 2019

Making this an even more unholy convergence of all that is wrong with modern American journalism, Todd's guests are the executive editors of The Washington Post and The New York Times, the two main architects and peddlers of the "Trump voters are unenlightened rubes from the icky parts of America" narrative.

This condescension is the cancer that's killing American journalism, and it's metastasizing. Here is an example from the previous week's episode of CNN's Reliable Sources:

Media: David Remnick to @brianstelter: "We have a country that's split. And to the great frustration of people like you and people like me, we don't somehow understand why the evidence of things, why facts, don't penetrate so many of our brothers and sisters in #America." pic.twitter.com/MYfvjqdmlA — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) December 22, 2019

The sheltered Coastal Media Bubble bigots speak with one voice: Trump voters are Trump voters because they just don't know any better.

It's difficult to get inside the heads of people who bizarrely believe that the only reason they keep failing is because they're smarter than everyone else. I don't think they have a real endgame for all of this, they just need to feel good in the moment so they keep telling each other their own fairy tales.

PJ Media Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.”