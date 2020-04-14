Chris Cuomo: 'I Don't Like What I Do, Professionally'

First things first: I wish CNN's Chris Cuomo a speedy and complete recovery from COVID-19 the Chinese virus. He's been broadcasting from home to his small but presumably dedicated audience, and I admire his fighting spirit and dedication to his work. But I think the stress is getting to him. I think he needs some bedrest and fluids right now.

Tamar Lapin, NY Post:

Chris Cuomo’s coronavirus-induced fever may have subsided but the CNN anchor was red hot on Monday.

The longtime cable host, 49, had an existential mini-crisis on his SiriusXM show, lashing out at his lucrative primetime gig and blasting President Trump as “full of s–t.”

“I don’t want to spend my time doing things that I don’t think are valuable enough to me personally,” Cuomo said. “I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.”

Cuomo added: "I want to be able to tell you to go to hell, to shut your mouth... I don’t get that doing what I do for a living. Me being able to tell you to shut your mouth or I will do you the way you guys do each other."

Oh.

Sounds like Chris is still bitter about the fallout from this ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING video that went viral last year:

So if I'm understanding Chris Cuomo correctly -- which I admit I might not be, since he's so much smarter than I am -- he wants to be a tough guy. But he's been restraining himself, because he makes a lot of money and that will all go away if he makes good on his threats against his critics. If he actually throws somebody down a flight of stairs for calling him Fredo, it won't matter who his brother is. Even his powerful family can't get him out of that jam. Now he's grousing that all the money in the world isn't worth the emotional pain of not punching some jerk in the mouth for making him angry.

It's not often that I say this, but... I agree with Chris Cuomo! Even if I thought he was good at his job, which clearly isn't the case, the obvious stress he's under just isn't worth it. He should quit CNN, take all the money he says he's saved, and find something useful to do with his life. I have no earthly idea what that might be, but it certainly isn't... whatever this is.

I would never tell Fredo to willingly get in the rowboat. But maybe a vacation is in order? He's earned it. He should take some time off and come back when he's rested and thinking straight.

Chris Cuomo's life is going the way Jeff Zucker wanted it. But it ain't the way Chris wanted it!!!

Seriously, though, Mr. Cuomo: You need to rest. Give your body a chance to fight this virus. Your health is more important than any of this political crap. Take some time to recover. Give your body and your mind a break. The world will still piss you off when you get back.

P.S. I am absolutely not joking when I say Cuomo is not in his right mind and somebody needs to step in: Chris Cuomo Clarifies That He's Happy at CNN: "I Never Meant It."